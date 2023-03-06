News
Cricket For Dada, Dance For Dona

Cricket For Dada, Dance For Dona

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 06, 2023 17:56 IST
IMAGE: Delhi Capitals's Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly interacts with Delhi Capitals' Tara Norris after the 2023 Women's Premier League Twenty20 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Meanwhile, Mrs Ganguly -- Dona Ganguly, the Odissi dancer -- performs with her dance group Diksha Manjari at the celebration of Basanta Utsav at the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF CRICKET
