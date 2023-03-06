WPL PIX: RCB vs Mumbai Indians

IMAGES from the WPL match played between RCB and Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Monday.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Saika Ishaque celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore's Disha Kasat. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians' Hayley Matthews (3/28), Saika Ishaque (2/26) and Amelia Kerr (2/30) impressed but Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to set a 156-run target in the fourth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in Mumbai on Monday.

RCB, coming off a 60-run defeat against Delhi Capitals, chose to bat at the Brabourne Stadium. They suffered a collapse but managed to put up a competitive target, courtesy valuable contributions from lower-order batters Richa Ghosh (28), Kanika Ahuja (22), debutant Shreyanka Patil (23) and Megan Schutt (20).

Smriti Mandhana hit a four each off Matthews in the first over and off Nat Sciver-Brunt in the second, to help her side get early momentum. The left-handed batter then smacked Isabelle Wong for three fours in the fourth over, helping RCB to a comfortable 39 for no loss.

IMAGE: Heather Knight is bowled by Hayley Matthews. Photograph: BCCI

But soon RCB suffered a batting collapse, losing four wickets in eight deliveries to slip from 39/0 in 4.1 overs to 43/4 in 5.3 overs.

RCB were finally bowled out for 155 in 18.4 overs.

Saika Ishaque, who produced a match-winning spell of 4/11 against Gujarat Giants, provided Mumbai Indians with the first breakthrough when she had Sophie Devine (16) caught at deep midwicket by Amanjot Kaur.

Two deliveries later, Saika cleaned up Disha Kasat on her RCB debut for a second-ball duck.

IMAGE: Debutant Shreyanka Patil impressed with a 15-ball 23 down the order. Photograph: BCCI

Matthews returned for her second over to claim the big wicket of Mandhana, caught by Wong. The West Indian got the next delivery to turn sharply into Heather Knight, who was bamboozled for a golden duck.

In the eighth over, Ghosh survived a caught behind appeal off Nat Sciver-Brunt off a short ball. Mumbai opted for a review, which confirmed there was no edge off the bat.

Ghosh, however, was involved in the run-out of Ellyse Perry in the ninth over. The Australian batter cut a short ball from Saika and set off for a run, only to be asked to turn back by Ghosh.

By then, Humaira Kazi from short-third man had launched a perfect direct throw that caught Perry way short of the crease.

IMAGE: Megan Schutt hits it out of the park. Photograph: BCCI

The 20-year-old Punjab and RCB all-rounder Kanika Ahuja played a spirited knock in the company of Ghosh, showing great intent while taking the attack to the opposition. After hitting Kerr for a four and a six in the 11th over, she got two boundaries against Jintimani Kalita in the next over.

But a mis-hit off India and Mumbai seamer Pooja Vastrakar ended her innings for 22 off 13 balls with three fours and a six in the 13th over, with Yastika Bhatia taking a comfortable catch.

Matthews returned in the 14th over to end Ghosh's (28 off 26 balls, 3x4s, 1x6s) stay for her third wicket, getting her caught at deep midwicket. She nearly had her fourth wicket in the game but dropped a sharp return catch from Renuka Thakur towards the end.

RCB made one change, bringing in all-rounder Shreyanka Patil in place of Sobhana Asha.