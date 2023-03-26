News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » MI Relieved As Archer Joins Team

MI Relieved As Archer Joins Team

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 26, 2023 19:34 IST
Jofra Archer

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

All eyes will be on Jofra Archer, who will dazzle the Indian Premier League for the first time since the 2020 season.

Archer joined the Mumbai Indians camp on Sunday, ahead of Indian Premier League 2023. The England pacer will return to the IPL for the first time since the 2020 season which he played for Rajasthan Royals.

During the IPL 2022 auction, Mumbai Indians signed up Archer for ₹8 crore, despite knowing that he would not be available for that season due to injury concerns.

The 27-year-old tearaway underwent two operations for an elbow injury, which ruled him out of international cricket for a long period. He also missed last year's T20 World Cup. The bowler made his international comeback for England against South Africa.

With MI pace ace Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the entire season, Archer will lead MI's pace attack in IPL 2023.

 
