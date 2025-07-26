'Wouldn't be surprised if Root chases Tendulkar down'

'He's not a big one for landmarks, but that's a pretty cool one. Becoming second highest Test run-scorer is just incredible.'

IMAGE: England batting maestro Joe Root attained a new milestone on Day 3 of the fourth Test against India, surpassing Australia's Ricky Ponting to rise to second in the all-time run-scorers' chart in Test cricket, in Manchester on Friday. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

England vice-captain Ollie Pope won't be surprised if Joe Root overtakes Sachin Tendulkar and becomes the all-time leading run-getter in Tests.

Root surpassed Ricky Ponting on Friday to move up to second position in the leading run-getters’ standings.

Tendulkar has 15,921 runs while 34-year-old Root has 13,409 after his 150 in the fourth Test against India in Manchester on Friday.

“He loves playing for England in Test cricket more than anything, so I'm sure if his body allows... he'll obviously be driven to make it to number one; but I think he just wants to keep playing for as long as he can.

“The excitement he still has to play Test cricket, he's always got the biggest smile on his face. The hunger he has for it, I wouldn't be surprised if he can chase him down,” said Pope, who scored 71 on Day 3 to help England reach 544 for seven at stumps.

Was Root aware about moving past Ponting in the leading run-getters’ list?

“He's not a big one for landmarks, but that's a pretty cool one. Becoming second highest Test run-scorer is just incredible. I'm sure he knew what that number was but he's not a guy who wants to shout about those things as well.

“Hopefully, we can get a win, and if we put ourselves in that position, then he'll enjoy that even more, but it's a pretty cool thing to have,” said Pope.

On England's plan for Day 4, Pope said his team is looking to bat once in the game.

“The plan is just to get as many as we can. I think this wicket will deteriorate over the next two days so there's going to be a real focus to drive that lead on to as big as we can and then put as much pressure on with the ball as we can too,” he added.