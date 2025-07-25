PIX: England pile on the runs on Day 3

Images from Day 3 of the fourth Test between England and India at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Friday.

IMAGE: Joe Root celebrates after reaching his half century on Day 3 of the fourth Test in Manchester.. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

The Indian bowlers did not pose enough threat for the seasoned Joe Root and Ollie Pope who brought up fluent half-centuries, steering England to 332/2 in a wicketless morning session on day three of the fourth Test, in Manchester, on Friday.



After a forgettable evening session on day two, the Indian bowling attack once again failed to make inroads into the England batting.



Root led the way as he stroked a fluent 63 not out off 115 balls, while Pope also looked in complete control on 71 off 123 forged an unbeaten 135-run stand that threatened to take the game away from India, who led only by 26 runs after posting 358 in their first innings.

IMAGE: Joe Root hits a boundary. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Besides an odd ball keeping low from the James Anderson end and another jumping from the opposite side, Jasprit Bumrah and Co did not trouble Root and Pope.



Guilty of offering too many freebies on the leg side on the second day on Thursday, the Indian pacers continued to offer loose balls to release pressure on the opposition.

IMAGE: India pacer Mohammed Siraj reacts. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Bumrah bowled a full ball into Root's pads to start his day and the England veteran duly flicked it for a four. Later in his spell, Pope and Root were quick to pull the Indian spearhead for a boundary each when he tried the short balls.



Resuming the day on 225/2, England's batting duo were in complete control as the hosts eased to 266/2 in the first hour of play.

IMAGE: Ollie Pope plays the pull shot. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Anshul Kamboj, who had an underwhelming start to his Test career on day two, created a chance in his opening spell but stumper Dhruv Jurel could not hold on to a tough chance. Pope was on 48 at the time.

Root took a single off Mohammed Siraj in the 58th over to take his Test tally to 13290 runs and become the third highest leading run scorer in Tests.

IMAGE: Joe Root and Ollie Pope put on an unbroken stand of 135 runs to put England in control on Day 3. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

He is fast closing on on Ricky Ponting and also has great Sachin Tendulkar, who amassed 15921 runs, in sights.



Off-spinner Washington Sundar was introduced as late as the 69th over and Root put him under pressure straightaway by reverse sweeping him for a boundary.