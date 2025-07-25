Will Pant Return for India's 2nd Innings?

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant went on to score 54 before being bowled by Jofra Archer, earning plaudits for his courage. Photograph: BCCI/X

After battling through pain to complete a gritty half-century on Day 2, Rishabh Pant’s availability for India’s second innings remains uncertain.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who was stretchered off on Day 1 with a suspected metatarsal fracture after attempting a reverse scoop off Chris Woakes, returned the next morning — against medical advice — to resume his innings on 37. He went on to score 54 before being bowled by Jofra Archer, earning plaudits for his courage.

However, it is still unclear if he will bat again in the second innings.

“That is his call and the medical team’s call,” said teammate Shardul Thakur. “In the morning, we thought maybe he could bat. I even had to touch his feet to check if he could walk properly. If he can walk, then we can talk about batting.”

Pant’s situation has renewed focus on a proposed ICC rule change. Currently, only concussion substitutes are permitted in Test cricket — meaning replacements can only come in for head injuries. But beginning October 2025, the ICC will trial a new rule in first-class cricket allowing like-for-like substitutes for serious on-field injuries.

Had that rule already been in effect, India could have considered replacing Pant with another specialist batter in the second innings. But as things stand, Pant must either bat again or not be replaced at all — apart from Dhruv Jurel continuing as the substitute wicketkeeper. Jurel, however, cannot bat unless the injury falls under the existing concussion protocol, which it doesn’t.

As India weigh their options ahead of the second innings, all eyes remain on Pant — not just for his courage under fire, but for what his situation may mean for the future of injury substitutions in Test cricket.