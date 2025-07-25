Root overtakes Dravid, Kallis in Test runs tally

IMAGE: Joe Root looks on course to overtake Sachin Tendulkar's world record Test tally of 15921 runs. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

England's batting maestro Joe Root achieved a new milestone as he surpassed legends Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis to become the third-highest run-scorer in Test history.



Root picked an easy single off Mohammed Siraj in the 58th over to take his score to 31, which also took his overall Test tally to 13290 runs. He went past batting greats Jacques Kallis (13289 runs) and Rahul Dravid (13288 runs) to third place in the list for most runs by a batter in Test cricket.

With Australian great Ricky Ponting just 88 runs ahead at 13,378, the England star is closing in fast on the second spot.



Root also looks on course to overtake Sachin Tendulkar's world record Test tally of 15921 runs.

Top 5 run-getters in Test cricket: