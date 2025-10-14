'Worst Australian team...' Broad hits back at Warner

'Australia have been so consistent with their plans and approach, and they do not have that anymore. It is quite a similar situation to 2010-11, when Australia were confused.'

IMAGE: David Warner claimed that if skipper Pat Cummins, who is recovering from a back injury, plays all the five Tests in the upcoming Ashes series, Australia would emerge victorious by a 4-0 margin. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Former England pacer Stuart Broad on Tuesday spiced up the leadup to the Ashes series, starting in Perth on November 21, claiming that the battle is between "the worst Australian team since 2010" and the "best England team since 2010".

Broad, who turned to punditry post retirement, was responding to ex-Australian opener David Warner who had earlier taken a jibe at the English side saying that the visitors would be playing for a moral victory.

Warner, expressing confidence in Australia's chances, had make bold predictions for the series outcome, depending on the availability of captain Pat Cummins, who has been nursing a back injury.

"If Cummo (Pat Cummins) is not there, I think Australia win 3-1. If Cummo is there, it's 4-0," Warner said, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald. "I think England will win the first Test if Cummo is not playing," he said.

Warner, known for being outspoken and aggressive on and off the field, also quipped that the Australians were after the Urn, while England were chasing pride. "The Australian way (will prevail) because we're playing for the Ashes and they're playing for a moral victory."

The comment did not go down well with Broad, who hit back at Warner during the 'Love for Cricket' podcast, which he co-hosts with England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler. "It is probably the worst Australian team since 2010, and it is the best England team since 2010 (when England last won the Ashes on Australian soil)," he said.

Broad also pointed out that England have a "very good chance" of doing well, while the Aussies have a "decent chance" of being bad, due to injuries, poor form of several key players, and retirements have led to some cracks appearing in a once-near-flawless side that dominated world cricket for years.

He also felt that due to all these factors, pressure was mostly on the hosts.

"Australia have been so consistent with their plans and approach, and they do not have that anymore. It is quite a similar situation to 2010-11, when Australia were confused. The prediction of 4-0 with a wash out (by Warner)... It is quite difficult to win in Australia for any side. Australia have to be massive favourites. The question really was which team is under pressure, and I guess that is Australia because they have question marks over their team, their captain and his fitness."