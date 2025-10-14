HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shami slams selectors: 'I don't need to create controversy'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 14, 2025 17:23 IST

'I have said this before... Selection is not in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn't be here playing for Bengal.'

Mohmmed Shami has not been a part of the Indian Test side for a while, having last played in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023.

India pacer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday took a dig at the national selectors for omitting him from the white-ball tour of Australia, saying that his availability for Bengal in Ranji Trophy proves he is fit and it is not his job to update the panel on this.

Shami, who last represented India in the Champions Trophy triumph and finished as the country's top wicket-taker alongside Varun Chakravarthy, has battled recurring ankle and knee injuries that required surgery after the 2023 World Cup.

 

"I have said this before... Selection is not in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn't be here playing for Bengal," Shami told reporters on the eve of Bengal's Ranji opener against Uttarakhand at the Eden Gardens.

"I think I do not need to speak on this and create a controversy. If I can play four-dayers (Ranji Trophy), I can also play 50-overs cricket," he added, when asked about his omission from India's limited-overs squad for the Australian tour beginning on October 19.

Shami said it's not his job to give his fitness update to the selectors. Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, after the announcing the squad for Australia, had stated that he did not have any update on Shami's fitness.

"About giving an update, it's not my responsibility to give an update or ask for an update. It's not my job to give updates on my fitness.

"My job is to go to the NCA (Centre of Excellence), prepare and play matches. Woh unki baat hai unko kaun update deta hai, kisne nahin diya (That's their matter who gives them updates or not). It's not my responsibility," he said bluntly, referring to the established norms that require the CoE to issue fitness certificates.

The veteran pacer, who was the leading wicket-taker in India's runner-up finish at the 2023 World Cup taking 24 wickets in seven matches, suffered a heel injury and had to go under knife to treat his Achilles tendon.

He was ignored for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia because of a recurring knee soreness, but Shami went on to play a stellar role in India's Champions Trophy-winning campaign in March this year.

The Bengal pacer, who made another comeback this season in the Duleep Trophy playing for East Zone, said he has followed the right process since surgery and rehab and has been match-ready for a while.

While the Indian team is going through transition, Shami remains hopeful but also practical.

"I always say that you should select the best for your country. It's a matter of the country. The country should win. We should all be happy. That's what I always say," he said.

"Keep fighting, keep playing games. If you perform well, it will benefit you as well. Selection is not in my hands. I can only prepare and play matches. I've no objection... If you don't select me, then I will come here and play for Bengal. I've no issue with it," he added.

Shami said a player cannot always be consistent in a sport like cricket.

"I also don't want to play in pain or make the team suffer. I wanted to come back after the operation and make a strong comeback. I am trying to do the same.

"I am ready to go whenever they (selectors) want me to go," said the seasoned pacer, who has represented India in 64 Tests, 108 ODIs and 25 T20Is.

Shami said he still values domestic cricket as it is the true test for any cricketer.

"In the old days, Ranji Trophy was a big level for anyone. But today, we have a platform, and you think it's an 'insult' to go back to play junior cricket like Ranji Trophy. I don't think so. You should play four-day cricket," he said.

"If there is a condition that you would be in the team if you perform in Ranji Trophy, then there is nothing wrong in that. No doubt, you should perform," Shami added.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
