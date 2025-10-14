HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'He always keeps you in the game': Gill hails Kuldeep

'He always keeps you in the game': Gill hails Kuldeep

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 14, 2025 19:38 IST

'You are always tempted, in whatever conditions you play, to play a wrist spinner.'

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates a wicket with captain Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

India Test captain Shubman Gill hailed spinner Kuldeep Yadav for his match-winning performance with the ball in the second and final Test against West Indies in Delhi.

Kuldeep was the standout performer with the ball for India on a pitch not offering much to the bowler. He picked up up eight wickets in the second Test, including a brilliant five-wicket haul in the first innings. 

The left-arm wrist spinner finished as the highest wicket-taker of the two-Test series with 12 wickets, underlining his growing importance in India's red-ball setup.

"I am extremely happy with Kuldeep. He is someone who has always been a strike bowler for us. And you are always tempted, in whatever conditions you play, to play a wrist spinner, especially someone like Kuldeep," Gill told JioHotstar on Tuesday.

"But sometimes you have to weigh your options, whether you want to go with an extra all-rounder or a wrist spinner. He is someone who always keeps you in the game, no matter what kind of surface you're playing on."

 

India outclassed West Indies by seven wickets in the Delhi Test to complete a 2-0 series whitewash as Gill celebrated his first series victory as India's Test captain.

