HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Noman leaves SA in trouble as Pakistan eye victory

Noman leaves SA in trouble as Pakistan eye victory

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 14, 2025 18:59 IST

x

Noman Ali

IMAGE: Spinner Noman Ali removed captain Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder cheaply as South Africa made a faltering start to their run chase on Day 3 of the first Test in Lahore. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan moved themselves into a strong position, needing eight wickets to win while South Africa are chasing an imposing target as the first Test headed for an exciting conclusion after left-arm spinners dominated proceedings on the third day on Tuesday.

South Africa were set a target of 277 to win the opening clash of the two-Test series on a slow and deteriorating surface at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore after a day of attrition had 16 wickets fall.

The tourists were 51/2 at stumps, still needing 226 to win but struggling to deal with the bowling of Noman Ali, who removed captain Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder cheaply as South Africa made a faltering start to their run chase.

Ryan Rickelton, who was dropped at short leg near the close of play, will resume on 29 on Wednesday along with Tony de Zorzi, who is 16 not out.

De Zorzi was batting for a second time after scoring 104 earlier on Tuesday, resuming on 81, as the tourists went from 216/6 overnight to 269 all out in their first innings.

It meant a 109-run lead for Pakistan but Senuran Muthusamy put South Africa back in the contest as the home side were dismissed for 167 in their second innings.

Pakistan suffered another dramatic collapse as they lost their last six wickets for a paltry 17 runs with Muthusamy taking 5/57. In their first innings of 378 they lost their last five wickets for 16 runs.

It was a day for the spinners to savour as Noman took 6/112 in 35 overs in South Africa's opening innings, adding two wickets on day three as he applied the pressure from early while spin partner Sajid Khan returned figures of 3/98 in a strong supporting role.

Pakistan lost Imam ul Haq in the second over of their second innings as he came storming down the wicket to spinner Simon Harmer, missed and was easily stumped.

But they had increased their lead to 145 runs at lunch before Abdullah Shafique was caught and bowled by Muthusamy for 41 and the dangerous Babar Azam dismissed for 42.

 

Kagiso Rabada, who produced a fiery spell in a rare cameo from a quick bowler, was rewarded with Babar's wicket, trapping him leg before wicket in the middle session.

After tea, Muthusamy and Harmer (4/51) romped through the batting order. Muthusamy's 11-wicket haul in the match was the fourth best return by a South African spinner in a Test.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Gambhir's 5-Word Tweet Steals the Spotlight
Gambhir's 5-Word Tweet Steals the Spotlight
Why Nitish Reddy Didn't Bowl a Single Over
Why Nitish Reddy Didn't Bowl a Single Over
Gambhir calls Srikkanth's attack on Rana 'shameful'
Gambhir calls Srikkanth's attack on Rana 'shameful'
Gill on captaining Rohit, Kohli: Nothing changes for us
Gill on captaining Rohit, Kohli: Nothing changes for us
Kohli spotted in Delhi as India gear up for Australia ODIs
Kohli spotted in Delhi as India gear up for Australia ODIs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Forbidden Love Stories

webstory image 2

10 Diane Keaton Movies On OTT

webstory image 3

10 Kishore Kumar Classics

VIDEOS

SPOTTED: Shanaya Kapoor at Mumbai airport1:17

SPOTTED: Shanaya Kapoor at Mumbai airport

Bengal Cops Recreate Crime Scene With Durgapur Gang-Rape Accused0:54

Bengal Cops Recreate Crime Scene With Durgapur Gang-Rape...

Bihar polls: JD(U) MLA sits outside Nitish's house over ticket 0:40

Bihar polls: JD(U) MLA sits outside Nitish's house over...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO