Rediff.com  » Cricket » Watch Out Aussies! Jadeja, Gill Are Here

Watch Out Aussies! Jadeja, Gill Are Here

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 02, 2023 06:59 IST
Ravindra Jadeja

Photographs: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill, who played crucial roles in their respective IPL teams's success, joined the Indian Test squad in England for the highly anticipated World Test Championship final.

Jadeja's exceptional performances for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, both with the bat and ball, made him a standout player.

Shubman Gill

 

Similarly, Gill's exceptional batting skills were instrumental in guiding the Gujarat Titans to their second consecutive IPL final.

Ajinkya Rahane

The duo, along with Ajinkya Rahane from CSK and Suryakumar Yadav from the Mumbai Indians, arrived at the team's training base located at the picturesque Arundel Castle cricket club in West Sussex.

Suryakumar Yadav

Their presence adds significant firepower to the Indian contingent as they prepare for the challenging battle against Australia in the WTC final, scheduled to commence on June 7.

REDIFF CRICKET
