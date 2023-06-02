Watch Out Aussies! Jadeja, Gill Are Here

Photographs: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill, who played crucial roles in their respective IPL teams's success, joined the Indian Test squad in England for the highly anticipated World Test Championship final.

Jadeja's exceptional performances for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, both with the bat and ball, made him a standout player.

Similarly, Gill's exceptional batting skills were instrumental in guiding the Gujarat Titans to their second consecutive IPL final.

The duo, along with Ajinkya Rahane from CSK and Suryakumar Yadav from the Mumbai Indians, arrived at the team's training base located at the picturesque Arundel Castle cricket club in West Sussex.

Their presence adds significant firepower to the Indian contingent as they prepare for the challenging battle against Australia in the WTC final, scheduled to commence on June 7.