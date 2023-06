IMAGE: Virat Kohli dons the new Test jersey. Photograph: Kind courtesy Adidas India/Twitter

How cool does Virat Kohli look in this jersey!

The Indian team's kit sponsor Adidas revealed the Test match jersey that Rohit Sharma and Co will don at the WTC final against Australia next week.

Adidas India posted two photographs of Kohli donning the jersey, bearing Adidas' trademark three stripes on the shoulder and the sponsor logo on the sleeve.

India face Australia in the WTC final at The Oval in London from June 7-June 11.