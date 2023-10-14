World Cup: 'This Afghan side can beat any team'

IMAGE: Ahead of the match against England, coach Jonathan Trott said Afghanistan can beat any team in this World Cup. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott asserted on Saturday his side has what it takes to beat any team in the ongoing World Cup, taking in his stride the two defeats so far in the tournament.

Afghanistan lost by six wickets against Bangladesh before being humbled by eight wickets by India in the showpiece.

But Trott expects a comeback in Sunday's match against defending champions England, who bounced back in style after the humiliating loss to New Zealand in the tournament opener.

"This side (Afghanistan) has got ability to upset any side. I think each game we play we believe we can win but it's not that we win all those games. Obviously we are disappointed with the Bangladesh game," Trott told reporters on the eve of their third match.

"I think in the past we have done better. Obviously it was a disappointing performance in the first game. I think with the ability of the side there was little bit of inconsistency but that's the thing we need to work on.

"Especially in 100 overs cricket we need to be 70 to 80 per cent right. But going forward in the competition we need to start better with both bat and ball and set the standard of our cricket."

The former England batter said the Afghans need to address the inconsistency factor, especially in the bowling department.

"It's about picking some early wickets and putting pressure on the opposition. So we need to be right with the new ball. It is high level and we need consistency. There is a bit of inconsistency and we need to get better with both bat and ball," Trott said.

The Englishman knows a thing or two about the Jos Buttler-led side but feels it's all about execution on the ground.

"I have good knowledge of English players, but it's all about how they go out on to the field and plan, how they use their potential and my inputs to the best of their abilities.

"But, with so much cricket being played around the world in leagues around the world, a lot of senior Afghan players have played with English players and have knowledge about the side," he said.

Trott wants Afghanistan to click together in all departments, which was lacking in the first two games.

"So the whole thing is that we are improving but we need to improve together. In the second game we had a decent partnership but wasn't just for long enough. The 50 over format is a long time."

"It is everybody's responsibility, so start is our focus and obviously with the ball too we want to start well and set the tone."

The coach doesn't want to put too much pressure on star spinner Rashid Khan.

"I don't think Rashid needs conditions to suit him. I think he puts a lot of pressure on himself. It's the job of all other guys with the ball in hand to help him.

"It's a case of other bowlers to make sure that they back him up because it is going to be a sort of high-scoring game," Trott said.