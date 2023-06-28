News
World Cup: 'Sometimes you've got to reach rock bottom to come back'

Source: ANI
June 28, 2023 14:26 IST
IMAGE: Windies coach Darren Sammy believes they will qualify for the World Cup. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/Twitter

West Indies Coach Daren Sammy remains positive that they will perform better in the upcoming Super Six stage matches to qualify for the ICC Men's World Cup.

"I'm a very positive thinker and I understand the journey that I have to take with this team. Sometimes you've got to reach rock bottom to come back," Sammy said to ICC.

"I understand the challenges ahead, and I also understand that things won't change overnight. It's a true reflection of where our cricket is at the moment and we have a lot of work to do," he added.

ICC announced on Tuesday the fixtures of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup with six teams still in the race for the final two spots at India 2023.

 

Hosts Zimbabwe (Four wins in four matches, eight points), West Indies (Two wins, two losses in four matches, with four points) and the Netherlands (Three wins and a loss in four matches, six points) took the top three positions from Group A, while Sri Lanka (Four wins in four matches), Oman (Two wins and two losses in four matches, four points) and Scotland (Three wins in four matches, six points, six points) progressed from Group B, as per ICC.

All points won against opponents that progressed from the group stage will be carried forward. In the Super Six each team will play the sides they did not meet in the group stage and the top two will both progress to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

