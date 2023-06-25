News
WC qualifiers: Karunaratne, Hasaranga fire SL to win over Ireland

WC qualifiers: Karunaratne, Hasaranga fire SL to win over Ireland

Source: PTI
June 25, 2023 22:03 IST
Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne was named Player of the Match for his 103 

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne was named Player of the Match for his 103. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Sri Lanka ended Ireland's hopes with a massive 133-run win in a Super Six match in the ICC World Cup qualifier, in Bulawayo on Sunday.

The result also meant Scotland and Oman, who were in action at the same time, booked ther slots in the Super Six.

 

Dimuth Karunaratne had enjoyed knocks of 52 and 61 not out in wins over the UAE and Oman, and produced his best performance with 103 as Sri Lanka made 325 after being invited to bat.

In a tournament where big chases have come thick and fast, Wanindu Hasaranga (5/79) again made a difference with the ball, collecting a third five-wicket haul in as many matches in the 133-run win.

Ireland were all out for 192.

In the other game of the tournament, Brandon McMullen began this tournament with a five-wicket haul, and he now has a maiden ODI hundred after firing Scotland to a 76-run win over Oman.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka: 325 all out in 49.5 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 103, Sadeera Samarawickrama 82; Mark Adair 4/46, Barry McCarthy 3/56) vs Ireland: 192 all out in 31 overs (Curtis Campher 39, Harry Tector 33; Wanindu Hasaranga 5/79; Maheesh Theekshana 2-29)

Scotland: 320 all out in 50 overs (Brandon McMullen 136, Richie Berrington 60; Bilal Khan 5/55, Fayyaz Butt 2/68) vs Oman: 244 for nine in 50 overs (Naseem Khushi 69, Shoaib Khan 36; Chris Greaves 5/53, Michael Leask 1/10). 

Source: PTI
