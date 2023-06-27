Ben Stokes reacts to cricket's discrimination crisis

IMAGE: Ben Stokes and the cricket community at large are committed to rectifying the issues highlighted in the report. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images/span>

Ben Stokes, the captain of the England cricket team, expressed deep remorse upon learning about the cases of discrimination within England and Wales cricket, which were exposed in a report released on Tuesday.

The report, conducted by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) over a span of two years, revealed the prevalence of racism, sexism, classism, and elitism in English and Welsh cricket.

The ICEC put forth 44 recommendations, one of which calls for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to issue an unreserved public apology for its shortcomings.

Cindy Butts, Chair of the ICEC, emphasized the need for immediate action to address the fact that cricket is not yet an inclusive sport for all. She stated, "What is needed now is leadership. I sincerely hope that the recommendations outlined in this report will be embraced and actively pursued by the ECB and all individuals in positions of leadership," as quoted by BBC Sport.

Ben Stokes and the cricket community at large are committed to rectifying the issues highlighted in the report and working towards creating an environment of equality and inclusivity within the sport.

"To the people involved within the game who have been made to feel unwelcome, I am deeply sorry to hear of your experiences," Stokes said.

"Cricket needs to celebrate diversity on all fronts, as without diversity it would not be the game it is today."