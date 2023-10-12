PHOTOS: Proteas remain unbeaten with crushing win over Australia

IMAGE: South Africa picked up a comprehensive win over Australia to remain unbeaten in the ongoing ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

South Africa crushed Australia by 134 runs to cruise to their second victory at the World Cup, as Quinton de Kock struck back-to-back tons and Aiden Markram made a half-century before the bowlers ripped through the five-times champions on Thursday.

Chasing 312, Australia lost half their wickets for 65 runs and had no answer against Kagiso Rabada (3-33), Marco Jansen (2-54) and Keshav Maharaj (2-30) as they folded for 177 in 40.5 overs with Marnus Labuschagne (46) their only top-order batsman to fire.

IMAGE: Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates after picking up the prized scalp of Steve Smith. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

South Africa's win was built on a platform provided by De Kock, who made 109 while Markram hit 56 to help the Proteas post 311-7 in 50 overs.

Asked to bat first after Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss, South Africa made a watchful start and rode their luck before De Kock picked up where he left off in the win over Sri Lanka with eight fours and five sixes in his 106-ball knock.

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne bats during Australia's chase against South Africa in Lucknow. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma (35) gained two reprieves as Australia failed to hold onto difficult chances before Glenn Maxwell (2-34) snared him, but the Proteas marched on as De Kock twice hit Josh Hazlewood into the stands in the 23rd over.

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock once again handed South Africa a strong start at the top in the ongoing ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Spinner Adam Zampa removed the dangerous Rassie van der Dussen (26) but De Kock continued to plunder runs and brought up his 19th ton by pulling Cummins for a huge six shortly after the pace bowler had dropped Markram when he was on one.

Maxwell bowled De Kock out with one that crept through after hitting the left-hander's bat as he attempted a reverse pull and Markram fell to Cummins after a breezy knock, as the Australian bowlers put the brakes on South Africa's scoring.

IMAGE: SA opener Quinton de Kock celebrates after hammering his second successive ton of the ongoing tournament. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Cummins could have had two more wickets but Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Starc put down chances on a sloppy day in the field but a double strike by Starc (2-53) in the last over kept South Africa from swelling the score.