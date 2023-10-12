News
PHOTOS: Proteas remain unbeaten with crushing win over Australia

PHOTOS: Proteas remain unbeaten with crushing win over Australia

October 12, 2023 22:21 IST
IMAGE: South Africa picked up a comprehensive win over Australia to remain unbeaten in the ongoing ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

South Africa crushed Australia by 134 runs to cruise to their second victory at the World Cup, as Quinton de Kock struck back-to-back tons and Aiden Markram made a half-century before the bowlers ripped through the five-times champions on Thursday.

Chasing 312, Australia lost half their wickets for 65 runs and had no answer against Kagiso Rabada (3-33), Marco Jansen (2-54) and Keshav Maharaj (2-30) as they folded for 177 in 40.5 overs with Marnus Labuschagne (46) their only top-order batsman to fire.

 

IMAGE: Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates after picking up the prized scalp of Steve Smith. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

South Africa's win was built on a platform provided by De Kock, who made 109 while Markram hit 56 to help the Proteas post 311-7 in 50 overs.

Asked to bat first after Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss, South Africa made a watchful start and rode their luck before De Kock picked up where he left off in the win over Sri Lanka with eight fours and five sixes in his 106-ball knock.

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne bats during Australia's chase against South Africa in Lucknow. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma (35) gained two reprieves as Australia failed to hold onto difficult chances before Glenn Maxwell (2-34) snared him, but the Proteas marched on as De Kock twice hit Josh Hazlewood into the stands in the 23rd over.

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock once again handed South Africa a strong start at the top in the ongoing ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Spinner Adam Zampa removed the dangerous Rassie van der Dussen (26) but De Kock continued to plunder runs and brought up his 19th ton by pulling Cummins for a huge six shortly after the pace bowler had dropped Markram when he was on one.

Maxwell bowled De Kock out with one that crept through after hitting the left-hander's bat as he attempted a reverse pull and Markram fell to Cummins after a breezy knock, as the Australian bowlers put the brakes on South Africa's scoring.

IMAGE: SA opener Quinton de Kock celebrates after hammering his second successive ton of the ongoing tournament. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Cummins could have had two more wickets but Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Starc put down chances on a sloppy day in the field but a double strike by Starc (2-53) in the last over kept South Africa from swelling the score.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

