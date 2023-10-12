News
Surprise Celebrations At '@35,000 Ft'

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 12, 2023 13:30 IST
IMAGE: Pakistan's players were in for a surprise celebration of their world record chase against Sri Lanka on their flight from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. Photograph: PCB/X
 

The Pakistan cricket team continue to be showered with love across India.

After their world record chase against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, Pakistan's cricketers were accorded a warm farewell by the hotel staff in Hyderabad, where they had played their first two games.

The Pakistan players were then surprised with an in-flight celebration of their memorable win on their journey from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad as Vistara's crew gifted them a cake and a handwritten personal note on Wednesday.

'Congratulations on creating history yesterday of highest run chase. All the best for the World Cup,; said the note from the Vistara crew.

The cricketers then received a traditional welcome at their team hotel in Ahmedabad as they landed in the city ahead of the game against India on Saturday.

'Touchdown Ahmedabad Capturing the journey, featuring a surprise in-flight celebration,' Pakistan Cricket Board captioned the video on X.

