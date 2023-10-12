Agastya's Birthday Gift For Papa Hardik

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with son Agastya. Photograph and Video: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya had a working birthday on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, as India played Afghanistan in the World Cup 2023 match in Delhi.

Hardik received a special gift from son Agastya on his 30th birthday -- a handmade card with the words: 'A big heart deserves a big celebration. Happy birthday to the best PAPA in the world'.



'I knew my day was going to be amazing the moment I woke up with the people I love most by my side. Agu's drawing melted my heart and was the best birthday gift I could've asked for. Grateful for all the love and wishes,' Hardik tells us on Instagram.