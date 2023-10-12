News
Agastya's Birthday Gift For Papa Hardik

Agastya's Birthday Gift For Papa Hardik

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 12, 2023 15:49 IST
IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with son Agastya. Photograph and Video: Hardik Pandya/Instagram
 

Hardik Pandya had a working birthday on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, as India played Afghanistan in the World Cup 2023 match in Delhi.

Hardik received a special gift from son Agastya on his 30th birthday -- a handmade card with the words: 'A big heart deserves a big celebration. Happy birthday to the best PAPA in the world'.

'I knew my day was going to be amazing the moment I woke up with the people I love most by my side. Agu's drawing melted my heart and was the best birthday gift I could've asked for. Grateful for all the love and wishes,' Hardik tells us on Instagram.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
