World Cup: Mathews, Chameera to join SL as travelling reserves

World Cup: Mathews, Chameera to join SL as travelling reserves

Source: PTI
October 19, 2023 16:36 IST
IMAGE: Angelo Mathews will join the injury hit Lankan squad as a travelling reserve. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews and pacer Dushmantha Chameera will join Sri Lanka's World Cup squad in Lucknow on Friday as travelling reserves, country's cricket board announced on Thursday.

Both Mathews and Chameera last played in an ODI series against Afghanistan in June.

 

The 36-year-old Mathews is a veteran of 221 games with close to 6000 runs and 120 wickets under his belt. Of late, he has not bowled much and plays as a specialist batter only.

Right-arm pacer Chameera, 31, has played 44 ODIs taking 50 wickets.        

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera will join the team in India as traveling reserves," SLC posted on X.

"The Sri Lanka Cricket Selectors took this decision in order to ensure that the team has ready replacements in place to face contingencies, such as an injury to an existing squad member. Accordingly @Angelo69Mathews and @dushmantha05 will join the team tomorrow," the board announced.

Sri Lanka next play the Netherlands on October 21 in Lucknow.

Source: PTI
ICC WC PIX: Jadeja pockets two as India seize control
World Cup: McCullum's advice for struggling England
From Uber Eats to Stardom: Dutch Bowler's Journey
ICC WC PIX: Jadeja pockets two as India seize control
Markets fall for 2nd session on weak global trends
Vasundhara Raje shouldn't be punished by BJP: Gehlot
Denmark Open: Sindhu rallies to move into quarters
Slow Down Rohit!

'If you lost, take it on the chin rather than crib'

