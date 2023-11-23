V V S Laxman to replace Dravid as India head coach?

IMAGE: V V S Laxman, the Head of Cricket at NCA, is currently the interim head coach of the Indian team which will play against Australia in a five-match T20I series. Photograph: BCCI

V V S Laxman is all set to take over as the new head coach of the Indian team after reports emerged that Rahul Dravid is not keen to continue after India's defeat in the World Cup final against Australia.

'Multiple sources in the BCCI confirmed that the legendary batter, whose two-year contract ended with the conclusion of the World Cup, has decided not to continue as the head coach and has communicated the same to the BCCI,' said a report in The Times Of India on Thursday.



Dravid's two-year contract ended after the World Cup and he is unlikely to seek an extension or accept one if offered by the BCCI.



'Laxman has expressed his keenness for the job. During the World Cup, Laxman travelled to Ahmedabad to meet BCCI's top bosses in this regard. He's likely to sign a long-time contract with the team in that capacity for the upcoming tour of South Africa, which will be his first as a full-time India head coach," a reliable source in the BCCI was quoted as saying by TOI.



Laxman, the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), is currently the interim head coach of the Indian team which will play against Australia in a five-match T20I series, starting in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.



He also served as the interim coach during the T20I series in Ireland and the white ball series in New Zealand earlier this year when Dravid was given a break.



Another source told TOI that Dravid is already in talks with an IPL team 'for a big two-year contract'.