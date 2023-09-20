News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Karun Nair scores unbeaten 144 for Northamptonshire

Karun Nair scores unbeaten 144 for Northamptonshire

Source: PTI
September 20, 2023 22:04 IST
IMAGE: Karun Nair hammered an unbeaten 144. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Karun Nair on Wednesday served a reminder to his prowess with an unbeaten 144 for Northamptonshire against table-toppers Surrey in a County Championship Division One contest, in London at the Oval.

Nair resumed the day from 51 and compiled his knock off 238 balls as Northamptonshire reached 351 for nine, before rain and bad light forced an early end.

Nair, who is out of India reckoning, smashed 22 fours and two sixes during his innings.

The 31-year-old had also made a 78 against Warwickshire at Birmingham during his debut for Northamptonshire last week.

 

Northants, who are languishing at the bottom of the 10-team table, were in trouble at 193 for seven as pacers Jamie Overton and Tom Lawes did bulk of the damage.

But Nair, who shifted his Ranji Trophy base from Karnataka to Vidarbha for the upcoming season, found an able ally in Tom Taylor, who made 66.

The eighth wicket pair added 114 runs to take Northamptonshire past the 300-run mark before Overton trapped Taylor in front of the wicket.

In their final County game of the season, Northamptonshire will face Essex next week.

