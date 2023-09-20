Ranveer stars in 2023 World Cup's official anthem

Photograph: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday released the 2023 World Cup's official anthem Dil Jashn Bole.

The anthem features Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh with music composed by Pritam, while Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma also makes a small appearance in the video.



'The anthem takes fans on an epic journey through India on board the One Day Express, witnessing a never seen before celebration ahead of the biggest Cricket World Cup ever,' said ICC in a media release.



'The music video encapsulates the emotions of the global fan community, uniting nations and fans across different cultures. The fan-centric anthem represents an epic celebration, designed to resonate with hearts and ignite spirits. The anthem embodies the World Cup combining the unique Indian passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations to create an unrivalled global sporting occasion,' it added.



"As a part of the Star Sports family and a die-hard cricket fan, being part of this anthem launch for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is truly an honor. It's a celebration of the sport we all love," said Ranveer.