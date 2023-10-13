News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IND vs PAK: Rohit provides big update on Shubman Gill's availability

IND vs PAK: Rohit provides big update on Shubman Gill's availability

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 13, 2023 19:25 IST
IMAGE: Shubman Gill attends India’s training session ahead of their blockbuster clash against Pakistan. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Shubman Gill has missed India's first two ICC ODI World Cup matches and ahead of the hosts' marquee clash against Pakistan, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma provided a major update on the opener’s availability.

India is set to take on Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking during the pre-match press conference Rohit Sharma provided positive update on Gill’s availability for the big game.

 

Asked whether Gill is fit to play India’s third match of the tournament, Rohit said, “99 per cent he (Gill) will play. We'll see tomorrow (Saturday) about that.”

The star batter missed the first two games due to illness. Gill arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday and also attended India’s training session on the eve of the match.

The Indian opener was in Chennai where he was being treated, and could not take part in India's first two matches of the tournament against Australia and Afghanistan.

Due to the illness, Gill was hospitalised but batting coach Vikram Rathour said, "He was hospitalized, yes, but that was more as a precaution." 

Both India and Pakistan will enter the tournament unbeaten. While India beat Australia and Afghanistan in their first two matches, Pakistan remained unbeaten with wins over Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

The hosts enter the big game with an overwhelming 7-0 win record over Pakistan in 50-over World Cups. 

REDIFF CRICKET
