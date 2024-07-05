News
'World Cup Is Won By Jay Shah, Rajeev Shukla'

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 05, 2024 12:27 IST
IMAGE: Team India celebrates at the Wankhede. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India presented the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team with a cheque of Rs 125 crore (Rs 1.25 billion) at a ceremony at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

The team was felicitated following a victory parade that began at Marine Drive on Thursday evening.

During the ceremony, the cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, stood on stage alongside BCCI official to receive their rewards.

Controversy arose when BCCI Secretary Jay Amit Shah and Board Vice President Rajeev Shukla were seen wearing the same jerseys as the players and support staff, emblazoned with 'Champions'.

This travesty drew criticism from various quarters, including 1983 World Cup winner Kirti Azad.

Kirti Azad

In a tweet, Azad, now a Trinamool Congress MP, expressed his disapproval: 'Actually, the World Cup is won by Jay Shah and Rajiv Shukla, while Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and the Indian team are just sidekicks. Nowhere in the world are officials allowed to sit with the team during felicitations. Shameless opportunists.'

BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Mumbai, it must be mentioned, wore his usual work clothes, refusing to don 'Champions' jerseys like Messrs Shah and Shukla.

 
