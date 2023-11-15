News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after WC flop!

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after WC flop!

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: November 15, 2023 19:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Following a disappoint ODI World Cup campaign, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stepped down from captaincy. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

Following Pakistan’s forgettable World Cup in India, Babar Azam stepped down as skipper of the national team.

Taking to social media Babar penned an emotional post as he stepped away from captaincy after Pakistan missed out on the ODI World Cup semifinals for the third consecutive time.

In a post on social media X, Babar wrote, “I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to leak Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I’ve experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan’s pride and respect in the cricket world.

 

“Reaching the number 1 spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coaches, and management but I’d like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support during this journey.

“Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It’s a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call.

“I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats. I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for entrusting me with this significant responsibility.”

In the ongoing World Cup in India, Pakistan, who entered the tournaments with a weight of expectations registered just four wins from nine matches to once again miss out on the semifinal berth.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Wankhede Buzzing With Tiranga Fever
Wankhede Buzzing With Tiranga Fever
'The great man congratulated me, feels like a dream'
'The great man congratulated me, feels like a dream'
South Africa battle 'chokers' curse vs mighty Aussies
South Africa battle 'chokers' curse vs mighty Aussies
Cummins hoping to savour World Cup-winning moment
Cummins hoping to savour World Cup-winning moment
Priyanka on Scindia: Betrayer, small stature, big ego
Priyanka on Scindia: Betrayer, small stature, big ego
PIX: Kiwis steady chase after Shami removes openers
PIX: Kiwis steady chase after Shami removes openers
J-K: 37 dead, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge
J-K: 37 dead, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Morkel's exit fuels speculation on Babar's captaincy

Morkel's exit fuels speculation on Babar's captaincy

Pitch consultant was apprised of the change: ICC

Pitch consultant was apprised of the change: ICC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances