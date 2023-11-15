News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pitch consultant was apprised of the change: ICC

Pitch consultant was apprised of the change: ICC

Source: PTI
November 15, 2023 16:15 IST
IMAGE: Controversy erupted prior to the start of the India vs New Zealand semifinal at the Wankhede. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

After a pitch controversy sullied the atmosphere ahead of the World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday clarified that the independent pitch consultant Andy Atkinson was taken into confidence on the change of surface.

A few reports suggested that while a fresh pitch was originally prepared for the last-four match at the Wankhede Stadium, later it was decided to play the game on a "used" deck in order to help Indian spinners.

However, the global governing body stated that the decision to change the pitch has nothing uncommon to it.

 

"Changes to planned pitch rotations are common towards the end of an event of this length, and have already happened a couple of times.

"This change was made on the recommendation of the venue curator in conjunction with our host," the ICC said in a statement.

The ICC also said Atkinson, its independent pitch consultant, was aware of the change.

"The ICC independent pitch consultant was apprised of the change and has no reason to believe the pitch won't play well," said the ICC.

As per the ICC's Playing Conditions for the World Cup, the host association is "responsible for the selection and preparation of the pitch" and there is no requirement that a knockout match must be played on fresh pitches.

Australian captain Pat Cummins also did not read too much into the pitch episode.

"Yeah, I saw that (the report)... obviously ICC have an independent pitch curator who manages that. So I'm sure they are making sure it's fair for both teams," Cummins said ahead of Australia's semifinal against South Africa at Eden Gardens.

"So far this tournament that we've played on, I've not seen any issue,” added Cummins.

In the first semifinal of this tournament, India opted to bat first after winning the toss against New Zealand and made a strong start reaching 150 for 1 in 20 overs.

The winners of this match will face either five-time champions Australia or South Africa in the title clash at Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
