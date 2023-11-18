India's Unbeaten Run: Echoes of WI '75, Aus '03-07

Charged up for Sunday's epic showdown against Australia, the Men in Blue eagerly await the opportunity to carve their names alongside the towering figures of cricketing legends.

West Indies dominance in 1975

IMAGE: West Indies Captain Clive Lloyd after his team won the inaugural 1975 World Cup. Photograph: Allsport/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

In the scorching summer of 1975, the West Indies cricket team embarked on a historic journey, leaving an everlasting mark on the sport with their unbeaten run in the inaugural Cricket World Cup.

Led by the charismatic Clive Lloyd, the Caribbean giants embarked on a remarkable journey, displaying unparalleled skill, power, and unity that saw them conquer all opponents and etch their names into cricketing folklore.

From the opening clash against Pakistan to the final showdown against Australia, the West Indies played with unwavering determination, featuring a fiery pace attack with legends like Andy Roberts and Michael Holding. The batting lineup, fortified by figures like Gordon Greenidge and Vivian Richards, showcased a perfect blend of aggression and finesse.

The defining moment came in the final at Lord's on June 21, 1975. Facing Australia, the West Indies stamped their authority with Clive Lloyd's iconic century, a blistering 102 off 85 balls, laying the foundation for a commanding total of 291/8 in 60 overs.

The Australian side, captained by Ian Chappell, faltered under the pressure, succumbing to the relentless West Indies bowling attack.

As they lifted the inaugural World Cup trophy at Lord's, the West Indies secured their place in history, setting the stage for a reign of supremacy that would captivate fans for years to come.

Australia's Unmatched Double Triumph in 2003 and 2007

IMAGE: The victorious Australian players celebrate after beating India in the final to win the 2003 World Cup. Photograph: Juda Ngwenya/Reuters

Fast forward to 2003 and 2007, Australia replicated this feat with consecutive triumphs, marking a chapter in cricket history that attests to the sheer dominance of a cricketing powerhouse.

Boasting legends like Ricky Ponting, Glenn McGrath and Adam Gilchrist, the Australian cricket team left an indelible mark on the sport.

The 2003 World Cup in South Africa marked the beginning of Australia's era of invincibility. Under Ponting's astute captaincy, the team showcased a perfect blend of aggression, skill, and professionalism.

From the group stages to the final clash against India at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, the Australians remained unbeaten, asserting their dominance over the cricketing world.

The final itself was a masterclass, with Ponting's scintillating 140 not out propelling Australia to a formidable total of 359/2. The Indian batters fell short, and Australia secured their second consecutive World Cup title, capping off an unbeaten campaign that solidified their status as the team to beat.

IMAGE: Australia triumphed in the Caribbean in 2007 to make it a hat-trick of World Cup titles. Photograph: Tim Wimborne/Reuters

Four years later, in the Caribbean, Australia continued their quest for cricketing supremacy. The 2007 Cricket World Cup saw them march through the group stages and knockout rounds with unwavering confidence.

Ponting, still at the helm, orchestrated the team's strategic brilliance, and once again, the Australian juggernaut rolled over opponents with ease.

The final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados saw Australia face off against Sri Lanka.

Adam Gilchrist's explosive 149 off 104 balls became the stuff of legend, powering Australia to a total of 281/4. Despite a spirited effort by Sri Lanka, Australia emerged victorious, securing an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title.

Now, in 2023, India's journey to the World Cup 2023 final mirrors the legendary unbeaten runs of the West Indies in 1975 and Australia in 2003 and 2007, establishing them as an indomitable force in the tournament with an impressive streak of 10 consecutive victories.

As the Men in Blue gear up to face five-time champions Australia in the final in Ahmedabad, the stage is set for them to etch their names alongside cricketing giants in the annals of cricketing history.

India's stellar performance in World Cup 2023 has not only etched its name in history but has drawn admiration from opponents and experts alike.

New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson praised India, acknowledging their exceptional performance and unbeaten run following India's convincing victory over New Zealand in the semi-final.

'They haven't missed a beat really, and to come into a semi-final, you go through your round-robin, and you try to get to the stage, and it starts again. But the way they came out and played shows the mindset that they have, and I've got no doubt they'll go into that next match full of confidence,' Williamson said.

South Africa Coach Rob Walter felt it would be 'fitting' for the tournament's 'best' team, India, to secure the coveted trophy in the final against Australia.

Unveiling the Blueprint

India's journey commenced with a stern test against Australia, where Shubman Gill's absence mirrored setbacks of the West Indies in '75. However, Virat Kohli's determined 85 and K L Rahul's match-winning 97* set the tone for the campaign.

Captain Rohit Sharma's leadership, akin to the likes of Clive Lloyd and Ricky Ponting, has been pivotal.

The Afghanistan encounter saw Captain Rohit's thundering 131 off 84 balls, akin to the explosive batting displays of Adam Gilchrist in his prime.

In a crucial match against arch-rivals Pakistan, the Indian bowling unit, led by Jasprit Bumrah, replicated the intensity reminiscent of West Indies' fiery pace attack.

The Bangladesh match unfolded with a pivotal century from Kohli after Hardik Pandya's unfortunate injury, showcasing the team's adaptability akin to Australia's ability to overcome setbacks.

Strategic Brilliance

Strategic alterations marked the New Zealand challenge, ushering in Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami. The successful pursuit of a challenging target showcased a level of precision reminiscent of Australia's teams in pressure situations.

Shami's inaugural performance in the tournament, securing him the Player of the Match, echoed the influential displays of key bowlers in historic campaigns.

Against England, Rohit's aggressive 87 showcased dominance, reminiscent of the assertive approach adopted by Australia's top-order batters.

The Sri Lanka match was a testament to India's adaptability, outplaying unorthodox styles with a blend of aggressive batting, disciplined bowling, and sharp fielding -- traits synonymous with the Australian cricket ethos.

India's encounter with South Africa, where they posted 326/5, was reminiscent of the West Indies' powerhouse batting displays. Kohli's record-equalling 49th ODI hundred added to the legacy, drawing parallels with the consistent brilliance of the incomparable Vivian Richards.

In the final league match against The Netherlands, Shreyas Iyer and K L Rahul's rapid hundreds showcased India's dominance, echoing Australia's penchant for impactful performances throughout their campaigns.

India's bowlers, spearheaded by Shami, have showcased firepower reminiscent of the West Indies pace attack and Australia's lethal combination of Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne.

Semis Triumph

The semi-final clash against New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium mirrored the knockout brilliance of the West Indies and Australia. India's imposing 397/4, featuring a collective effort from the top order and a career-best 7-wicket haul from Shami, encapsulated the team's determination and flair.

Kohli's bat has been the linchpin, amassing 711 runs, echoing the impact of Viv Richards and Ponting in their prime. Kohli's stellar form provides India with the momentum and belief to carve their own legacy.

Shami's fiery spells parallel the West Indies pace attack, while the spinners, led by Ravindra Jadeja, contribute with crucial breakthroughs.

The Road Ahead

As India heads into the final at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, they carry the legacy of an undefeated run.

The team has ticked all boxes, each player in sublime form.

Rohit's leadership has not just guided the team; it has inspired a nation. The emotional connect, the never-say-die attitude, and the unwavering confidence are reminiscent of the cricketing legends.

To emulate the West Indies of 1975 and Australia of 2003 and 2007, India must channel the same indomitable spirit in the final.

As they stand on the brink of glory, the Men in Blue have the opportunity to add another glorious chapter to their rich cricketing history and create a legacy that will be remembered for generations.

The echoes of the West Indies' Calypso and Australia's dominance resonate in the Indian cricketing anthem. Rohit Sharma's leadership and Virat Kohli's bat are the instruments playing the symphony of a cricketing dynasty reborn.