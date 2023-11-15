News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Blow for India: Gill retires hurt on 79

Blow for India: Gill retires hurt on 79

Source: PTI
November 15, 2023 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill receives medical attention. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India opener Shubman Gill on Wednesday retired hurt on 79 after suffering cramps on his left leg during the World Cup semifinal clash against New Zealand, with the hosts reaching 165 for one after 23 overs.

Gill was rising rapidly in the list of Indian batters with the highest totals with his dazzling array of strokes in the match but severe cramps forced the 24-year-old to leave the field in the 23rd over.

 

Shubman Gill

His score is already the fourth highest for any Indian in the final four clash of a World Cup.

Before he limped off the field, Gill played an outstanding knock that came off 65 balls with eight fours and three sixes, forging two vital stands with his senior partners Rohit Sharma (47) and Virat Kohli, who was batting on 35.

Shubman Gill

Having played the role of a perfect second fiddle to a rampaging Rohit, who hit a 29-ball 47 with four sixes and as many boundaries, Gill picked up gradually to make a strong contribution himself.

After India lost Rohit late in the powerplay, Gill joined forces with Kohli to put on another 101-run second-wicket stand before he retired hurt.

The right-handed Gill will be able to bat later on in the innings depending on his recovery. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Wankhede Buzzing With Tiranga Fever
Wankhede Buzzing With Tiranga Fever
Controversy Erupts Over India's Pitch Swap For Semis
Controversy Erupts Over India's Pitch Swap For Semis
Pitch consultant was apprised of the change: ICC
Pitch consultant was apprised of the change: ICC
WC PIX: Kohli's brilliance keeps India on top
WC PIX: Kohli's brilliance keeps India on top
Bulls prowl D-Street, Sensex jumps 742 points
Bulls prowl D-Street, Sensex jumps 742 points
NIA books close aide of Jaish chief Masood Azhar
NIA books close aide of Jaish chief Masood Azhar
With BJP Joining In, Is 'Revdi Culture' here to stay?
With BJP Joining In, Is 'Revdi Culture' here to stay?

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

WC PIX: Kohli's brilliance keeps India on top

WC PIX: Kohli's brilliance keeps India on top

What's David Beckham Doing At Wankhede?

What's David Beckham Doing At Wankhede?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances