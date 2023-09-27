Williamson takes a walk down memory lane ahead of World Cup opener

IMAGE: With the World Cup a week away, Kane Williamson reflected on New Zealand’s 2019 encounter against England. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

As the English side is all set to take on New Zealand at the opening encounter of the ODI World Cup, Kiwi captain Kane Williamson retrospects the previous clash between the two sides.

Remembering the match, Williamson told ICC, "Everybody loved it. The English loved it more than we did, I think, and it was a brilliant game of cricket."

The match is expected to be a thrilling encounter, as Kiwis have been boosted by Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee’s comeback. With England boasting of a power-packed line-up and looking more dangerous with Ben Stokes back in the line-up, the ODI World Cup opener is expected to be an exciting contest.

The World Cup opener could result in the beginning of a new rivalry between the two teams.

Recently, the two teams played a bilateral series on English soil, where the English side outplayed the Kiwis by 3-1.