News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Williamson takes a walk down memory lane ahead of World Cup opener

Williamson takes a walk down memory lane ahead of World Cup opener

Source: PTI
September 27, 2023 20:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: With the World Cup a week away, Kane Williamson reflected on New Zealand’s 2019 encounter against England. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

As the English side is all set to take on New Zealand at the opening encounter of the ODI World Cup, Kiwi captain Kane Williamson retrospects the previous clash between the two sides.

Remembering the match, Williamson told ICC, "Everybody loved it. The English loved it more than we did, I think, and it was a brilliant game of cricket."

 

The match is expected to be a thrilling encounter, as Kiwis have been boosted by Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee’s comeback. With England boasting of a power-packed line-up and looking more dangerous with Ben Stokes back in the line-up, the ODI World Cup opener is expected to be an exciting contest.

The World Cup opener could result in the beginning of a new rivalry between the two teams.

Recently, the two teams played a bilateral series on English soil, where the English side outplayed the Kiwis by 3-1.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
WC: Massive setback for SL as top bowler ruled out
WC: Massive setback for SL as top bowler ruled out
Visas for World Cup issued to Pakistani players: ICC
Visas for World Cup issued to Pakistani players: ICC
Why Shreyas Iyer must be in India's World Cup XI
Why Shreyas Iyer must be in India's World Cup XI
Work still continuing on simultaneous polls: Law panel
Work still continuing on simultaneous polls: Law panel
PHOTOS: Australia keep India in check
PHOTOS: Australia keep India in check
Why Modi compared RBI ex-guv Urjit Patel to a snake
Why Modi compared RBI ex-guv Urjit Patel to a snake
ISKCON sells cows to butchers, claims Maneka Gandhi
ISKCON sells cows to butchers, claims Maneka Gandhi

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

PHOTOS: Maxwell removes Rohit, Kohli

PHOTOS: Maxwell removes Rohit, Kohli

India looking at Ashwin's class, experience as back up

India looking at Ashwin's class, experience as back up

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances