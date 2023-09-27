News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 3rd ODI PHOTOS: Marsh leads Australia's charge with fifty

3rd ODI PHOTOS: Marsh leads Australia's charge with fifty

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: September 27, 2023 14:59 IST


IMAGES from the 3rd ODI between India and Australia played in Rajkot on Wednesday

Mitch Marsh

IMAGE: Mitch Marsh celebrates his half century. Photograph: BCCI

Mitchell Marsh has notched his 17th ODI half-century in just 45 deliveries.

Steve Smith

IMAGE: Mitch Marsh and Steve Smith deal in boundaries. Photograph: BCCI

Steve Smith is also providing robust support, consistently finding the boundaries as Australia strives for an imposing total.

David Warner

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of David Warner. Photograph: BCCI

David Warner was caught behind the wickets after a fine knock of 56 off 34 balls.

 

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat against India in the third and final ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday.

David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner celebrates his half century with Mitch Marsh. Photograph: BCCI

India skipper Rohit Sharma was back along with Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav after they were rested for the first two matches of the series.

In other changes, Ravichandran Ashwin was replaced by Washington Sundar, while Ishan Kishan also missed out as he is down with viral fever.

David Warner

Australia made five changes to their XI with skipper Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell back, while spinner Tanveer Sangha will be making his debut.
India won the first two ODIs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

