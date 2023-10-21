4 India-NZ Matchups To Watch For

The last time India and New Zealand faced off in the 50-over World Cup was in in the 2019 semi-final, which the Kiwis won easily.

Matchups to watch out for when India and New Zealand take the field in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Conway vs Bumrah

Conway has hit the straps running with a century in the opening game against England and has been in superb touch.

Dharamsala is a batter's paradise, but it is a track helpful to seamers as well. Bumrah is expected to do what he does best -- bowl those tight spells and some toe crushers for good measure, while giving next to nothing away to the batters.

Boult vs Rohit

Rohit Sharma has been brutal from the get go, sparing none. So far this tournament, he's been watchful a couple of overs before taking down the opposition pacers.

Over four innings, he has amassed 265 runs at an impressive average of 66.25, including one century and a half-century.

And going by that, New Zealand's ace pacer Trent Boult has something coming his way. Boult is not one to give away runs easily, although he is guilty of spraying one or two down the leg side or presenting that odd wide, half volley waiting to be clobbered.

These former Mumbai Indians team-mates will look to get the better of each other to rally home the advantage.

Ferguson vs Kohli

Lockie Ferguson is a potent weapon in the New Zealand squad. A first change seamer, Ferguson didn't play the opener against England, but has taken 6 wickets in the next three matches.

His strength lies in tieing up the batting at one end, while breaking partnerhips with his accuracy and change of pace deliveries.

Virat Kohli, who hit a century in the game against Bangladesh, will like to counter Ferguson by not allowing him to take charge from the outset.

Santner vs Gill

Mitch Santner can deceive the best batters on his day -- his consistency is proof of this.

Like Ian Bishop pointed out during commentary a few nights ago, he may not have any mystery ball but it's his variation in pace that can rattle batters.

Shubman Gill is in good nick and is known to play spinners with aplomb, using his feet to derive most from a shot and negate the venom from the spin.

With Santner in some form, it will be interesting to see which of these two have the last laugh.