Kohli's unstoppable century march: Can he surpass Tendulkar's record?

Virat Kohli moves up in record books following 48th ODI ton against Bangladesh

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates reaching his century and winning the match. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

In the match against Bangladesh in Pune, India's star batter, Virat Kohli, etched his name in the annals of cricket history with a momentous performance.

Kohli's remarkable century, his 48th in One-day Internationals and his 78th in international cricket, catapulted him to new heights.

Kohli's commanding innings of 103 runs came off 97 balls, adorned with six fours and four colossal sixes, delivered at an impressive strike rate of over 106.

With this remarkable feat, he now stands just one century away from equaling the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries. Moreover, Kohli, with his 78th international ton, is now just 23 centuries shy of surpassing Sachin's astonishing record of 100 international centuries.

The maestro Kohli also achieved another remarkable milestone, amassing 26,000 international runs at an unparalleled pace. He became the fastest to reach this astounding figure, achieving it in a mere 567 innings, leaving Sachin Tendulkar, who took 600 innings, behind.

Across 511 matches and 567 innings, Kohli has compiled 26,026 runs, maintaining a remarkable average of 53.99 and an imposing strike rate of over 79. His extraordinary record includes 78 centuries and 134 half-centuries, with a highest score of 254 not out.

In the process of his breath-taking innings, Virat Kohli also surpassed the renowned Sri Lankan great, Mahela Jayawardene, who had amassed 25,957 runs in international cricket. Kohli's achievement now places him as the fourth-leading run-scorer of all time in international cricket.

Kohli's spectacular performances in ICC Cricket World Cup matches are equally remarkable. In 30 appearances, he has amassed 1,289 runs, upholding an impressive average of 53.70. His astounding record consists of three centuries and eight half-centuries in just 30 innings, with a highest score of 107. He now ranks as the fourth-highest run-scorer in World Cup history, with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar occupying the top spot with 2,278 runs.

In the current World Cup edition, Virat Kohli has emerged as the second-highest run-scorer. Over four innings, he has aggregated 259 runs at a remarkable average of 129.50, featuring one century and two half-centuries. His best score this time around is an unbeaten 103, and he maintains an impressive strike rate of approximately 90. Virat Kohli's exceptional performances continue to shape his legacy as one of cricket's greatest modern legends.