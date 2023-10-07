News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Win over Lanka should've been more clinical: SA skipper

Win over Lanka should've been more clinical: SA skipper

Source: PTI
October 07, 2023 23:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma lauded individual performances but believes the win over Sri Lanka should’ve been more clinical. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma wanted a clinical performance from his bowlers after posting the highest total in World Cup history of 428/5 against Sri Lanka in their tournament-opener, adding that he was satisfied with individual achievements of his players.

South Africa rode on centuries from Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram to thrash Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their first World Cup match.

 

Put into bat, the Proteas batters toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers with van der Dussen (108 off 110 balls), Markram (106 off 54) and de Kock (100 off 84) smashing quickfire centuries.

"(I'm) happy. We wanted to win and did that. As a batter, nothing to find fault in. (We) asked for a clinical performance but didn't get that. The individual performances were good," he said after the match.

"(It was) probably a blessing in disguise that we lost the toss. (The) ball came on to the bat better after the powerplay. The point was to adjust with the conditions, we thought it'd be a bit more variable. Probably didn't adjust early enough," he said.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis is consoled by Sadeera Samarawickrama as he walks after losing his wicket. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

‘Our execution wasn’t good’ 

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said they faltered in execution. "I expected a high-scoring game. Rassie, Quinny, Markram got great hundreds. We were missing lengths regularly, execution wasn't good. When we play again, we need to change that," Shanaka said.

"We expected to keep them to 350-370, we thought it'd be manageable given Asalanka and Mendis' form but we couldn't deal with the extra runs. I'm happy with the positive intent with bat; first ten overs with ball was good too. Need to sharpen up for the next game," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Asiad: What captain Ruturaj said after winning gold...
Asiad: What captain Ruturaj said after winning gold...
'Ashwin should keep his game simple'
'Ashwin should keep his game simple'
World Cup 2023: Schedule
World Cup 2023: Schedule
How did Israel fail to stop Hamas' surprise attack?
How did Israel fail to stop Hamas' surprise attack?
ICC WC PIX: SA crush plucky Sri Lanka for opening win
ICC WC PIX: SA crush plucky Sri Lanka for opening win
100 Israelis, 200 Palestinians dead after Hamas attack
100 Israelis, 200 Palestinians dead after Hamas attack
BCCI to release 14k tickets for Indo-Pak WC match
BCCI to release 14k tickets for Indo-Pak WC match

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

ICC WC PIX: SA down plucky Sri Lanka for opening win

ICC WC PIX: SA down plucky Sri Lanka for opening win

WC PIX: B'desh's Miraz steals the show vs Afghanistan

WC PIX: B'desh's Miraz steals the show vs Afghanistan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances