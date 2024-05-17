News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shaheen Afridi denies rift in Pakistan team

Shaheen Afridi denies rift in Pakistan team

Source: PTI
May 17, 2024 18:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shaheen Afridi

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X.com

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has categorically denied any sort of discontent or disharmony in the squad over leadership issue.

Babar Azam has been reinstated as captain of the national team removing Shaheen, who led the team in just one series before being sacked from the position.

On Friday, Shaheen while speaking on PCB podcast that without unity, it is impossible to win any major event.

However he said that "minor disagreements" happen in every team but that shouldn't be taken seriously.

 

"Sometimes, small disagreements happen in every family, even among brothers. But there's nothing like that in our team," Afridi said.

"Our players listen to each other, and we listen to them too. Our job is to play cricket and bring joy to our nation."

He insisted that every player knew it was his duty to play with intent, focus and unity, besides avoiding any internal conflicts that could disrupt their performance.

"We aim to play with unity, and this is not the time for arguments or disputes. It's the time for everyone to be on the same page," he further added.

Pakistan will start their T20 World Cup journey against the USA on June 6.

The left-arm speedster also dismissed concerns about his workload, form and fitness, admitting that he was happy at the way he had bowled in Ireland and also how the team had rallied to win the series after losing the opening contest.

“I am bowling with rhythm and pace, and I am enjoying my spells. Unfortunately, nowadays in T20 cricket, every bowler ends up having a bad day in one match or another. That is the nature of the challenges bowlers face now,” he stated.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2024: Kohli talks Chhetri and RCB's turnaround
IPL 2024: Kohli talks Chhetri and RCB's turnaround
Kohli Haircut Sparks T20 WC Memories
Kohli Haircut Sparks T20 WC Memories
Dhoni's Chai Steals The Show
Dhoni's Chai Steals The Show
Pakistan's PSL to clash with IPL next year
Pakistan's PSL to clash with IPL next year
Rain threat looms as RCB face CSK in knockout match
Rain threat looms as RCB face CSK in knockout match
'Please let us compete in Paris, we need mental peace'
'Please let us compete in Paris, we need mental peace'
AAP named as accused by ED in liquor policy case
AAP named as accused by ED in liquor policy case

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

'My Captaincy Is Not Result-Oriented'

'My Captaincy Is Not Result-Oriented'

Will Dhoni, Kohli Bowl On Saturday?!

Will Dhoni, Kohli Bowl On Saturday?!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances