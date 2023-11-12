News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Record-breaking Rahul's fireworks light up Chinnaswamy

Record-breaking Rahul's fireworks light up Chinnaswamy

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 12, 2023 19:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: KL Rahul scripted history with a sizzling knock at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Home lad KL Rahul’s innings led the celebrations at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with a cracking century.

Opting to bat first the Indian batters put up a record-breaking show as they set Netherlands a daunting task with a total of 410/4.

While the top-order put up a stellar show with all batters scoring half-centuries, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul celebrated Diwali on the pitch with unbeaten tons.

 

It was a special knock for Rahul who enjoyed a historic innings at his home ground.

Playing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Rahul scripted history as he hammered India’s fastest century at the ICC Cricket World Cup.

IMAGE: KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer hammered unbeaten tons. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

During India’s final league match of the ongoing tournament, Rahul smashed 102 in just 64 balls. Scoring at a rate of 159, the middle-order batter struck 11 boundaries and four sixes.

Rahul broke skipper Rohit Sharma’s record, who held the record for the fastest World Cup century for India. Rohit had notched the record in the ongoing edition itself, hammering a 63-ball century against Afghanistan in New Delhi.

From nine matches, Rahul has scored 347 runs at an average of 69.40, with a strike rate of over 93. Rahul is India’s fourth highest run-scorer in this World Cup, behind Virat Kohli (594), Rohit (503) and Shreyas Iyer (421).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'If India does not win World Cup this time...: Shastri
'If India does not win World Cup this time...: Shastri
SEE: Warner & His Kids' Diwali Wishes
SEE: Warner & His Kids' Diwali Wishes
Is World Cup 2023 Already in Mumbai?
Is World Cup 2023 Already in Mumbai?
If bigger countries ...: Trudeau targets India again
If bigger countries ...: Trudeau targets India again
Mahurat trading: Sensex up 380 pts, Nifty at 19,535
Mahurat trading: Sensex up 380 pts, Nifty at 19,535
PICS: Iyer, Rahul slam tons as India top 400
PICS: Iyer, Rahul slam tons as India top 400
SEE: Warner & His Kids' Diwali Wishes
SEE: Warner & His Kids' Diwali Wishes

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

PICS: Iyer, Rahul slam tons as India top 400

PICS: Iyer, Rahul slam tons as India top 400

Ravi Shastri meets 'childhood hero' at Chinnaswamy

Ravi Shastri meets 'childhood hero' at Chinnaswamy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances