Record-breaking Rahul's fireworks light up Chinnaswamy

IMAGE: KL Rahul scripted history with a sizzling knock at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Home lad KL Rahul’s innings led the celebrations at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with a cracking century.

Opting to bat first the Indian batters put up a record-breaking show as they set Netherlands a daunting task with a total of 410/4.

While the top-order put up a stellar show with all batters scoring half-centuries, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul celebrated Diwali on the pitch with unbeaten tons.

It was a special knock for Rahul who enjoyed a historic innings at his home ground.

Playing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Rahul scripted history as he hammered India’s fastest century at the ICC Cricket World Cup.

IMAGE: KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer hammered unbeaten tons. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

During India’s final league match of the ongoing tournament, Rahul smashed 102 in just 64 balls. Scoring at a rate of 159, the middle-order batter struck 11 boundaries and four sixes.

Rahul broke skipper Rohit Sharma’s record, who held the record for the fastest World Cup century for India. Rohit had notched the record in the ongoing edition itself, hammering a 63-ball century against Afghanistan in New Delhi.

From nine matches, Rahul has scored 347 runs at an average of 69.40, with a strike rate of over 93. Rahul is India’s fourth highest run-scorer in this World Cup, behind Virat Kohli (594), Rohit (503) and Shreyas Iyer (421).