Centurion Iyer was determined to capitalise on start

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 128. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Following India's 160-run victory against the Netherlands in the last league game at the ODI World Cup at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, Shreyas Iyer said that he got a deja vu after scoring 128 runs from 94 balls.

Speaking at the post-match ceremony, Iyer said that he wanted to stay unbeaten against Netherlands.

Player of the match Shreyas Iyer, who hit 128 not out off 94 balls, said he was determined not to throw away his wicket this time.

"I kind of had a deja vu. This had happened against Australia as well, and I threw my wicket but this time I wanted to come not out. I wanted to capitalise on the start.

"I took pills for the cramps. I feel the recent scores helped me in this innings. The wicket was tacky and two-paced, I just wanted to capitalise on the start and I was able to do that."

He said the wicket was playing tacky, a bit two paced.

On the straight six he had hit during his magnificent innings, Iyer said, "I have worked a lot of those shots, especially in the nets. I was trying to hit straight, and keep my head down. It's about keeping the head straight and about the followthrough of the bat once I am trying to play the slog shot,"

"Get into a good position, and after that, it is a follow through of the bat that ends behind my shoulder," Iyer said.