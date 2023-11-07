News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Timed Out' Mathews Seeks Justice!

'Timed Out' Mathews Seeks Justice!

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 07, 2023 10:22 IST
Angelo Mathews put out on his social media handles this timed stamped screen shots as evidence  

IMAGE: Angelo Mathews posted timed stamped screen shots as evidence to make his case. Photograph: Kind courtesy Angelo Mathews/X
 

Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews demanded 'justice' from the International Cricket Council and branded Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan a 'cheat' on social media after becoming the first player to be 'timed out' in international cricket at the World Cup on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Mathews had already made his feelings clear at the press conference after the defeat that ended Sri Lanka's hopes of progressing at the World Cup, saying Shakib's appeal for the controversial dismissal had been 'disgraceful'.

The 36 year old had breached the World Cup rule that a new batter must be ready to face a delivery within two minutes of a wicket falling.

Mathews said in a post on X that he had been in place with seconds to spare before the chinstrap on his helmet broke.

'Video evidence shows I still had five more seconds even after the helmet gave away! Can the fourth umpire rectify this please? I mean safety is paramount as I just couldn't face the bowler without a helmet,' Mathews wrote.

'This is clear cheating, I want justice,' he added in another post.

In an on-pitch interview, fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock said: 'In the incident this afternoon, the batter wasn't ready to receive the ball within those two minutes even before the strap became an issue for him.'

'As a batsman, I think you need to make sure you have all your equipment in place ... because you actually have to be ready to receive the ball within two minutes, not ready to prepare or take your guard.'

IMAGE: Angelo Mathews pleads with the umpires after being timed out by the umpires. Photograph: ICC/X

Mathews received plenty of support, with former South Africa bowler Dale Steyn saying the incident 'wasn't cool', Australia's Usman Khawaja calling it 'ridiculous', and former India captain Gautam Gambhir branding it 'pathetic'.

'Angelo made his crease, then his helmet strap broke. How is that timed out? I'm all for timed out if he doesn't make his crease but this is ridiculous. No different then a batsman getting to the crease then taking 3 minutes to face up #cricketworldcup,' Khawaja posted on X.

'Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today! #AngeloMathews', read Gambhir's post.

'I didn't enjoy what I saw out there. That wasn't good for the spirit of cricket. I am old school and I think that was a lot of drama to get Angelo Mathews out,' Pakistan's Waqar Younis said in a TV broadcast.

'Shakib should believe in winning, but not 'winning at all cost'. That was shameful,' former Mohammad Kaif posted on X.

REDIFF CRICKET
WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

