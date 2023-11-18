Team India Gears Up For Final

IMAGE: India is set to take on Australia in the World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Team India have enjoyed a phenomenal run in the World Cup 2023. But it all comes down to this one day. And Rohit Sharma and Co will be wary of their opponents who are known to thrive on the big stage.

Gunning for their third ODI World title, India will be up against five-time world champions Australia.

While the hosts remain unbeaten, Australia started off with a loss to India and South Africa and then won eight matches on the trot.

Glimpses of the Indian team's training session at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: Skipper Rohit Sharma with Coach Rahul Dravid during practice. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Rohit with Dravid and Batting Coach Vikram Rathore. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Dravid must be eager to erase the memories of the 2007 World Cup when a team he led were knocked out at the league stage. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Is Rohit ruminating about picking Ravichandran Ashwin for the final? Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: The Hitman gears up for another scintillating knock. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: The skipper takes a closer look at the pitch. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Team India have the 2003 World Cup's loss to avenge on Sunday. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: The captain has one final hurdle to cross. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters