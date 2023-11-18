News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Team India Gears Up For Final

Team India Gears Up For Final

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 18, 2023 09:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India is set to take on Australia in the World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
 

Team India have enjoyed a phenomenal run in the World Cup 2023. But it all comes down to this one day. And Rohit Sharma and Co will be wary of their opponents who are known to thrive on the big stage.

Gunning for their third ODI World title, India will be up against five-time world champions Australia.

While the hosts remain unbeaten, Australia started off with a loss to India and South Africa and then won eight matches on the trot.

Glimpses of the Indian team's training session at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: Skipper Rohit Sharma with Coach Rahul Dravid during practice. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rohit with Dravid and Batting Coach Vikram Rathore. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Dravid must be eager to erase the memories of the 2007 World Cup when a team he led were knocked out at the league stage. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Is Rohit ruminating about picking Ravichandran Ashwin for the final? Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Hitman gears up for another scintillating knock. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The skipper takes a closer look at the pitch. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Team India have the 2003 World Cup's loss to avenge on Sunday. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The captain has one final hurdle to cross. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: The skipper listens closely to the coach's advice. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Will India Pick Ashwin For Final?
Will India Pick Ashwin For Final?
If India Wins World Cup, It Will Erase Dravid's...
If India Wins World Cup, It Will Erase Dravid's...
Controversial Umpire In World Cup Final
Controversial Umpire In World Cup Final
Controversial Umpire In World Cup Final
Controversial Umpire In World Cup Final
MP records 76% polling, surpasses 2018 figure
MP records 76% polling, surpasses 2018 figure
Stalin revokes order detaining 6 farmers for stir
Stalin revokes order detaining 6 farmers for stir
HC quashes Haryana law on 75% job for locals
HC quashes Haryana law on 75% job for locals

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Australia's Road To The World Cup Final

Australia's Road To The World Cup Final

India's Journey To World Cup Final

India's Journey To World Cup Final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances