Australia's Road To The World Cup Final

IMAGE: Australia entered their eighth World Cup final at the Ededn Gardens on Thursday, November 16, 2023, night. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Five-time champions Australia broke South African hearts as they sealed a World Cup final date with India.

After opening their campaign with two straight losses, the former champions bounced back as they won their next eight games in succession, including the three wicket victory in the semi-final against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Here's Australia's journey to the World Cup final:

IMAGE: Steve Smith bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Match 1: Australia lost to India by 6 wickets in Chennai

The Aussies began their World Cup 2023 campaign on a losing note. India, who have remained unbeaten till the final, set the tone with a six wicket win.

After electing to bat first, the Australian batters were bowled out for 199 at the M A Chidambaram stadium. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers pocketing three wickets. The bowlers fired in unison with Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav picking two each.

In reply, India chased down the target with 52 balls to spare. With Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan falling for ducks, India showed the depth in their batting in the very first contest. While Virat Kohli scored 85, K L Rahul remained unbeaten on 97 to hand Australia an opening day defeat.

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock hammered a ton against the former champions. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Match 2: Australia lost to South Africa by 134 runs in Lucknow

Australia lost their second match on the trot to start their tournament on the wrong foot. After being asked to bat first, Quinton de Kock scored 109 off 106 to guide South Africa to 311/7.

The Australian batters failed to fire and were bowled out for 177. Kagiso Rabada led the bowling attack with a three wicket haul, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi picking up two each.

IMAGE: Adam Zampa picked up four wickets. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Match 3: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in Lucknow

After being asked to bowl first, Adam Zampa set the tone for the rest of the tournament with a sizzling four wicket haul. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc took two each as Australia bowled out Sri Lanka for 209 in 43.3 overs.

With an under-par score on the board, Australia chased it down with 88 balls to spare.

IMAGE: David Warner scored a sizzling ton against Pakistan. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Match 4: Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in Bengaluru

The M Chinnaswamy stadium saw the Australians put up a dazzling show with the willow. After being invited to bat, the Australian batters went hammer and tongs as both openers scored in tandem.

While Mitchell Marsh scored a sizzling 121 off 108, player-of-the-match David Warner had the Bengaluru crowd on its feet with an explosive 163 off 124.

With 367 on the board, the Australian bowlers finished the job as the former champs picked up their second win of the tournament.

A four wicket haul by Adam Zampa saw Australia bowl Pakistan out for 305 in 45.3 overs.

IMAGE: Adam Zampa picked up another four wicket haul as Australia bowled out The Netherlands for 90. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Match 5: Australia beat The Netherlands by 309 runs in Delhi

After electing to bat first at the Arun Jaitley stadium, Australia lost Mitchell Marsh early. But a stellar partnership between David Warner and Steve Smith saw Australia take the Dutch bowlers to the cleaners.

Warner (104), Smith (71) and Marnus Labuschagne (62) piled on the runs before Glenn Maxwell destroyed the Dutch bowlers.

Scoring at an explosive rate of 240.91, Maxwell hammered a 44-ball 106 to guide Australia to 399/8.

In reply, The Netherlands batters crumbled like a pack of cards. Adam Zampa picked up a four wicket haul as Australia bowled the Dutch out for just 90 to pick up a crushing 309 run win and give their run-rate a massive boost.

IMAGE: Travis Head hammered a sizzling ton against New Zealand. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Match 6: Australia beat New Zealand by 5 runs in Dharamsala

After being sent into bat in their tough contest against New Zealand, Travis Head set Australia up for a big total with a sizzling 109 off 67. The openers put up a dazzling show as David Warner too fired with the willow with a stellar 81 off 65.

Glenn Phillips and Trent Boult picked up three wickets each to stop the carnage. But Glenn Maxwell's quickfire 41 off 24 took Australia to 388.

In reply, Rachin Ravindra scored a dazzling ton, but the Kiwis fell five runs short.

IMAGE: Adam Zampa turned in match-winning figures against England. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Match 7: Australia beat England by 33 runs in Ahmedabad

Defending champions England opted to bowl first. With Chris Woakes taking four wickets and Adil Rashid and Mark Wood chipping in with two each, England bowled out Australia for 286 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Despite half-centuries from Ben Stokes and Dawid Malan, the Australian bowlers rose to the occasion to register their fifth win. Player-of-the-match Adam Zampa led the attack with a three wicket haul as the former champions bowled Jos Buttler's side out for 253.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell hammered a sizzling double ton to guide Australia to victory. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Match 8: Australia beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets in Mumbai

One player stole the show with a knock for the ages: Mr Glenn Maxwell. After Afghanistan elected to bat first, Ibrahim Zadran struck an unbeaten 129 to guide his side to 291/5.

The chase was a rocky one for Australia who were reeling at 91/7 in 18.3 overs. Afghanistan was set to produce another massive upset, but Maxwell turned the match on its head with a sensational knock.

Troubled with cramps, Maxwell hammered an unbeaten 201 to snatch victory from Afghanistan. with 19 balls to spare.

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh hammered an unbeaten 177 against Bangladesh. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Match 9: Australia beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in Pune

In their final league match, Australia picked up an eight wicket win over Bangladesh. After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh, who were already out of the tournament, rode on Towhid Hridoy's 74 to put up 306/8 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.

In reply, Australia made the target look easy as they chased it down with 32 balls to spare. Player of the match Mitchell Marsh hammered an unbeaten 177, while Steve Smith and David Warner struck half-centuries.

With the win, the former champs finished third on the points table with seven wins from nine matches.

IMAGE: Australia entered the final with a win over South Africa. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Semifinal: Australia beat South Africa by 3 wickets in Kolkata

It wasn't a walk in the park, but Australia once again broke South African hearts to seal their place in the final of the ODI World Cup.

After being asked to bat first, the bowlers reduced the Proteas to 44/4 in 14 overs.

Following a slight rain delay, David Miller led South Africa's fightback. His century took the Proteas' score past 200. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins picked up three wickets each to bowl South Africa out for 212.

Despite a fiery start from openers David Warner and Travis Head the chase wasn't easy. But keeping the run rate in check, Australia chased down the target with 16 balls to spare.