Gill yet to regain full fitness: 'I'm four kilos down from dengue'

After crafting a run-a-ball 92 against Sri Lanka, Indian opener Shubman Gill, on Thursday, said he has not yet regained full fitness after a bout of dengue which forced him to sit out of first two World Cup matches.

Gill's knock along with fifties by Virat Kohli (88) and Shreyas Iyer (82) fired India to 357 for 8 and eventually to a crushing 302-run win over the Lankans, a win that took them into the tournament semi-finals.

"Not in full fitness. I am four kilos down from dengue, in terms of mass and muscle weight," said Gill during the post-match presentation.

Gill said he was looking to bat in a compact manner without sacrificing his intent to put pressure on the Lankan outfit.

"The odd ball was seaming and I hit the ball in my areas. You couldn't get into a shell. I looked to put pressure on the bowlers. I felt in the previous matches I got starts except the last one.

"We thought about rotating the strike today. I honestly don't think it was a 400 wicket. We batted well to get 350," said Gill.

Gill praised Indian pacers and Shreyas for their outstanding effort.

"The way they were bowling, we were anticipating wickets. Siraj is always fired up. They were sensational. They have made the job easier for us. Shreyas was the key today. He batted superbly," he added.