Sizzling Shami etches name in annals of ODI WC

Cites 'being in rhythm' as factor for success.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami became the most successful bowler for India with 45 wickets from 14 matches in the ICC 50-over World Cup. Photograph: ICC/X

Speedster Mohammed Shami continued his sensational run at the ICC Cricket World Cup to become India's most successful bowler following his match-winning spell against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Some fiery fast bowling from India's Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj lit up their World Cup encounter with Sri Lanka and helped the unbeaten hosts secure a thumping 302-run victory on Thursday, making them the first side to book a semi-final spot.

Shami took five wickets for 18 runs in five overs, with one maiden to go past Indian pace legends Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath (44 wickets) to become India's highest wicket-taker in World Cup history.

Shami now has 45 wickets in just 14 appearances, with the best figures of 5/18.

Shami is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in Wolrd Cup history, with Australia's Glenn McGrath leading the chart with 71 wickets in 39 matches.

The pacer also became the only Indian bowler to have three five-wicket hauls in the Cricket World Cup and shares the record with Australia's Mitchell Starc for most five-wicket hauls in the 50-over World Cup.

He also overtook legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh to have the most five-wicket hauls for India in ODIs, a total of four. Harbhajan had three five-wicket hauls in ODIs.

Shami also overtook Ishant Sharma to become India's eighth-highest wicket-taker in international cricket. In 184 matches, he has 438 wickets at an average of 26.28, with best figures of 6/56. Ishant has 434 international wickets. The highest wicket-taker for India in international cricket is Anil Kumble (953 wickets).

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami was named Man of the Match for his five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/X

Thursday was India's seventh win from as many matches in this year's 50-over tournament, and arguably their most dominant, with Sri Lanka's batters lasting under 20 overs while chasing a 358-run target.

The defeat all but ended Sri Lanka's remaining hopes of making the knockout stages with Kusal Mendis's side suffering their fifth defeat from seven matches.

Sri Lanka's chase got off to an awful start. Jasprit Bumrah struck with the first delivery before Siraj picked up the next three wickets to reduce them to four for three runs.

Coming into the attack next, Shami bagged a five-wicket haul to ensure that India's juggernaut rolled on. Shami finished with 5-18 while Siraj took 3-16 as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 55, their lowest total in a 50-over World Cup.

Man of the Match Mohammed Shami, who picked up a five-wicket haul, said he was trying to hit the right lengths.

"It's very important to be in rhythm in white ball cricket and hit the good areas. If you hit the good areas with the new ball you will get assistance off the pitch and for me length matters a lot," said Shami.

Shami said bowling as a unit was the secret behind Indian pacer's success in this World Cup.

"Our bowling is in good shape and with the kind of rhythm that we are in, everyone is enjoying and everyone is happy for each other's success. We are bowling as a unit and that's the result you are getting to see.

"I always try to bowl in good areas and be in good rhythm. In big tournaments, once the rhythm goes away, it's very tough to get it back," he said.