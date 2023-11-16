What Did Beckham Tell Kiara?

IMAGE: David Beckham with Kiara Advani in the corporate box. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Watching the first World Cup 2023 semi-final at the Wankhede stadium on Wednesday were actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and John Abraham, apart from footballer David Beckham and businessman Ajay Piramal.

IMAGE: Kiara, Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham, Ranbir Kapoor.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya, who was felled by injury during India's game against Bangladesh and did not play a World Cup 2023 game thereafter, greets Beckham. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Beckham, Akash Ambani, co-owner, Mumbai Indians, Ajay Piramal and Dr Swati Piramal, left, who are Akash's twin sister Isha's in-laws, as Kiara speaks to a guest in the corporate box. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Dr Swati Piramal, left, checks her phone as Akash speaks to Beckham, Kiara and Sidharth discuss what is going on while Hardik is engrossed in the game. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Beckham helps a guest take a selfie. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Movie superstar Venkatesh Daggubati takes a selfie with the eternal emperor of one day cricket, Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards.

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma is her husband Virat Kohli's No. 1 Cheerleader.