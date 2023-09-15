News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet Glenn and Vini Maxwell's son, Logan Maverick

Meet Glenn and Vini Maxwell's son, Logan Maverick

By Rediff Cricket
September 15, 2023 16:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glenn Maxwell and wife Vini introduced their son Logan Maverick to their Instagram followers on Friday

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell and wife Vini introduced their son, Logan Maverick, to their Instagram followers on Friday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Glenn Maxwell/Instagram

Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and his wife Vini Raman welcomed son Logan Maverick Maxwell into the world on September 11. 

The new parents posted the happy news and introduced their new born to world through their respective Instagram handles on Friday.

 

Anushka Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree as well as Aaron Finch's wife Amy were among the first to congratulate the new parents.

Vini, who has roots in India, and Maxi wed in March 2022. Vini had announced her pregnancy on her Instagram page in May. 

On July 24, Glenn and Vini shared pictures from their traditional Tamil baby shower ceremony, known as Valaikappu. 

Maxwell has been named in Australia’s 15-member preliminary squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. The right-handed batter, could miss his side's upcoming ODI series against India starting September 22 as he is still battling ankle soreness from the leg injury he suffered at a friend's birthday party last year.

Glenn Maxwell's son Logan Maverick

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
'Indian cricket is in good shape because of IPL'
'Indian cricket is in good shape because of IPL'
Who'll take home the FIFA Best awards?
Who'll take home the FIFA Best awards?
Verstappen slams Mercedes boss for 'Wikipedia' comment
Verstappen slams Mercedes boss for 'Wikipedia' comment
Srikanth's Asiad dream: Can he overcome the odds?
Srikanth's Asiad dream: Can he overcome the odds?
4 killed, 5 hurt as lift crashes in Noida building
4 killed, 5 hurt as lift crashes in Noida building
Telco, auto, tech help mkts hit fresh lifetime highs
Telco, auto, tech help mkts hit fresh lifetime highs
How Savita balances marriage and Olympic ambition
How Savita balances marriage and Olympic ambition

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Sri Lanka hero Asalanka cherishes finisher's role

Sri Lanka hero Asalanka cherishes finisher's role

Indian origin Maharaj aims for special showing at WC

Indian origin Maharaj aims for special showing at WC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances