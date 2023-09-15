Meet Glenn and Vini Maxwell's son, Logan Maverick

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell and wife Vini introduced their son, Logan Maverick, to their Instagram followers on Friday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Glenn Maxwell/Instagram

Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and his wife Vini Raman welcomed son Logan Maverick Maxwell into the world on September 11.

The new parents posted the happy news and introduced their new born to world through their respective Instagram handles on Friday.

Anushka Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree as well as Aaron Finch's wife Amy were among the first to congratulate the new parents.

Vini, who has roots in India, and Maxi wed in March 2022. Vini had announced her pregnancy on her Instagram page in May.

On July 24, Glenn and Vini shared pictures from their traditional Tamil baby shower ceremony, known as Valaikappu.

Maxwell has been named in Australia’s 15-member preliminary squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. The right-handed batter, could miss his side's upcoming ODI series against India starting September 22 as he is still battling ankle soreness from the leg injury he suffered at a friend's birthday party last year.