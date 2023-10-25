Dravid & Co Enjoy Day Out In The Hills!

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid at Triund. Photograph and Video: BCCI/X

The Indian support staff led by Head Coach Rahul Dravid spent their day off by taking a challening trek to Triund in Dharamsala.



Dravid, Batting Coach Vikram Rathore and Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey were mesmerised by the breathtaking view from the top.

Triund, which is situated at an altitude of 2,875 metres, is a popular trekking spot for tourists, offering a scenic view of the Dhauladhar mountain ranges on one side and the Kangra Valley on the other.

'Superb view coming here up to Triund. Getting up here, you are going up the mountains, climbing, it is a challenging trek I must admit it,' Dravid says in the video posted by BCCI on X.



'Once you come here, the views are breathtaking, spectacular. It is incredible for the support staff to be able to come here, just a great day out as well.'



Dravid rued that he could not bring the Indian players along considering the risks involved while climbing the mountains in the middle of an important event like the World Cup.



'Unfortunately, I can't bring the boys up here, it is a bit too risky walking on those stones. But hopefully, one day when they are not playing (a match), I would love for some of the boys to come here and experience this,' he said.



The batting great also wants his sons Samit and Anvay to undertake the trek to Triund in the future.

'We have got so many places that are so rich in nature and diversity, places that we can explore and which are still so beautiful and untouched and I really hope we can keep it that way and pass it on for the next generation to enjoy it. I would love for my children to do this,' he stated.



'We are at Triund, we started from a place called Galu, which is beyond McLeod Ganj. When you are climbing up, the last half-an-hour trek is a little hard, but the moment it opens up, everything is worth it,' Rathore said of his experience.



The Indian team will depart for Lucknow, where they play World champions England on Sunday, October 29.