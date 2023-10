'Jadeja-Kuldeep have been game changers for us'

IMAGE: While the experienced Ravindra Jadeja has taken seven wickets in four games at an impressive economy rate of 3.75, Kuldeep Yadav has picked up six wickets at an economy of 4.10. Photograph: BCCI

Opener Shubman Gill hailed India's spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja for doing an 'exceptional' job on pitches that have not favoured them in the World Cup.



Jadeja and Kuldeep teamed up to tame Bangladesh's batters in Pune on Thursday, contributing to India's seven-wicket win.

While the experienced Jadeja has taken seven wickets in four games at an impressive economy rate of 3.75, Kuldeep has picked up six wickets at an economy of 4.10.



Jadeja was in his elements, returning a measly spell of 10-0-38-2 while also taking a spectacular catch, whereas Kuldeep once again displayed his variations and skills with 1/47 to help restrict Bangladesh to 256/8.



The Indian spinners came into operation after Bangladesh had raced to 90 for no loss in 14 overs.



"I think leading up to the World Cup, especially when we were playing in Sri Lanka, the wickets were assisting spin. But here, I do not think (that) after the first match, there was much assistance for the spinners," Gill said after the match on Thursday.



"But the way they have bowled in the middle overs (they) have been exceptional. And that has been actually game-changing for us.



"At one point, we were looking at maybe 300-320 (given) the way their openers were batting, but the way, especially in the middle overs, our bowlers are coming in especially spinners and getting us those crucial breakthroughs and keeping the pressure on the batsmen -- that is a big difference for us," Gill added.



India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets with more than eight overs to spare to record their fourth consecutive win in the competition.



Virat Kohli scored his 48th century in ODIs -- a feat accomplished only after KL Rahul decided to let the No 3 score the remaining 15 runs which India needed to win and the batter to complete his ton.



However, Bangladesh's spinner Nasum Ahmed bowled one down the leg side which was not called a wide by the umpire Richard Kettleborough, and Kohli hit a six soon to complete his ton and India's win.



Gill was asked if he thought the wide ball was intentional. "I don't know if he intentionally tried to bowl wide, or he was just trying to keep it tight and then (it) went away," he said.



Among the highlights of India's fourth win on the trot in the World Cup were Jadeja's diving catch to his right to dismiss Mushfirqur Rahim and K L Rahul taking a one-handed catch to get rid of Mehidy Hasan Miraz.



Gill provided insights into India's mindset when it comes to their approach during training sessions.



"We all spend a lot of time on our fielding, because as a batsman I don't know how many balls I will face in the match but I know for sure that I will be there for 50 overs and I will field for 50 overs," he said.



"(It is the) same for bowlers, they know that they are going to bowl maybe 8, 9, 10 overs but they have to field for 50 overs. As a cricketer, I think it's a very important skill and we keep upping our fielding skills whenever we get the chance.



"Both the catches were fantastic in terms of where the game was at that point of time. I can't single out because both were spectacular," Gill added.