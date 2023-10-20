'On the field, Jadeja was like a lion!'

IMAGE: 'Fielder of The Match' medal winner Ravindra Jadeja with Fielding Coach T Dilip. Photograph: BCCI/X

The Indian dressing room erupted in joy as Ravindra Jadeja was awarded the 'Fielder of the Match' medal for his outstanding catch during Thursday's World Cup 2023 game against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.

Jadeja took a stunning catch at point, diving full length to his right to pluck the ball out of mid-air to dismiss Mushfiqur Rahim off Jasprit Bumrah in the 43rd over.

He beat close competition from K L Rahul, who had earlier taken a splendid one-handed diving catch down the leg side to get Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who gloved the short ball from Mohammed Siraj.

IMAGE: Jadeja celebrates his catch to dismiss Mushfiqur Rahim. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters



'Two game changing catches by KL and Jadeja. We as a team saved 13 runs today, that was fantastic,' Fielding Coach T Dilip said after the match.



'On the field one person was like a lion today, commanding on the field, outstanding effort with direct hit, savings and outstanding top catch, Mr Jadeja.'



'We have been speaking about this medal a lot and I think its just not our medal, we made something which is beautiful, but also it is testament of our skill, fitness and the will to put your bodies on the line.'

Dilip surprised the team by announcing Jadeja's name as winner on the giantscreen at the MCA stadium in Pune.



Team-mates and support staff rushed up to congratulate Jadeja before breaking into chants of 'Hip Hip Hooray!'