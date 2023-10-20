Hardik To Miss New Zealand Game

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya will be rushed to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Friday where he will be treated by a specialist doctor from England. Photograph: BCCI/X

India suffered a blow ahead of their crucial World Cup match against New Zealand on Sunday with all-rounder Hardik Pandya set to miss the game because of injury.

Pandya suffered the injury when he attempted to stop a straight drive from Bangladesh opener Litton Das on his follow-through in Pune on Friday. He ended up twisting his left ankle due to which he had to leave the field after bowling just three deliveries and could not play any further part in the match.



He was rushed for scans after which he returned to the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and watched the rest of the match from the dressing room.



The 30-year-old will be rushed to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Friday where he will be treated by a specialist doctor from England and could be administered injections to aid his recovery, said a report in The Indian Express.



"He will be heading to Bengaluru where he has been asked to report to the NCA. The medical team assessed his ankle scan report and it looks he will be fine by taking an injection. The BCCI consulted a specialist doctor in England and they too were of the similar opinion. He will be missing the next game,” a BCCI official told the newspaper.



Pandya's absence will be a crucial blow for India in their high-profile match against table toppers New Zealand. Though he hasn't got much of a chance with the bat, he has played a role with the ball with a couple of wickets each against Pakistan and Afghanistan, while picking one against Australia.



Captain Rohit Sharma assured all worries about Pandya's injury stating that there is nothing 'to worry about'.



"He pulled up a bit sore, nothing really major to worry about. We'll see how he feels tomorrow morning and then plan how to go forward," he said.