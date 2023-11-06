News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Indian bowling attack clearly the best'

'Indian bowling attack clearly the best'

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 06, 2023 11:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: With 16 wickets against his name, Mohammed Shami is among the top-five wicket takers in World Cup 2023. Photograph: ICC/X

'

 

'What we have seen in this World Cup so far is that India's bowling attack has clearly been the best,' Australia great Ricky Ponting tells the ICC.

'Opposition teams are going to have to put a lot of analysis into how they play Bumrah, how they are going to play Siraj, as they need to get on top of these guys early. Because if they don't, their spinners will come and get you in the middle of the game,' Ponting adds.

With 16 wickets against his name, Mohammed Shami is among the top five wicket takers in World Cup 2023. Jasprit Bumrah (15) and Ravindra Jadeja (14) are among the top 10.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
MVP Race: Bumrah Only Indian In Top Five
MVP Race: Bumrah Only Indian In Top Five
Why Jadeja is the real star of India's WC campaign
Why Jadeja is the real star of India's WC campaign
Sizzling Shami etches name in annals of ODI WC
Sizzling Shami etches name in annals of ODI WC
What are those incredible eyes telling you?
What are those incredible eyes telling you?
Mobile internet ban in Manipur extended till Nov 8
Mobile internet ban in Manipur extended till Nov 8
132,497 Indians Have Income Of 1 Crore Plus
132,497 Indians Have Income Of 1 Crore Plus
Even Journalists Are Not Spared By Israel!
Even Journalists Are Not Spared By Israel!

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Who Will India Play In Semis?

Who Will India Play In Semis?

Why statistics don't define Siraj's success...

Why statistics don't define Siraj's success...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances