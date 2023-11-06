'Indian bowling attack clearly the best'

IMAGE: With 16 wickets against his name, Mohammed Shami is among the top-five wicket takers in World Cup 2023. Photograph: ICC/X

'

'What we have seen in this World Cup so far is that India's bowling attack has clearly been the best,' Australia great Ricky Ponting tells the ICC.

'Opposition teams are going to have to put a lot of analysis into how they play Bumrah, how they are going to play Siraj, as they need to get on top of these guys early. Because if they don't, their spinners will come and get you in the middle of the game,' Ponting adds.

With 16 wickets against his name, Mohammed Shami is among the top five wicket takers in World Cup 2023. Jasprit Bumrah (15) and Ravindra Jadeja (14) are among the top 10.